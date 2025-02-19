Red Bull confirm key sponsorship visible on RB21 sidepod

Red Bull have announced a key sponsorship which will be visible on their RB21.

Red Bull will continue their partnership with Hexagon, their long-time partner.

Hexagon, a software and technology company, will have their logo on the RB21’s sidepod throughout the F1 2025 season.

The deal will also help with “bridging the gap between sim racing and F1”, Red Bull announced.

The Hexagon logo will also appear on the Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing liveries for the F1 Sim Racing World Championship and Porsche Esports Supercup, and in the Red Bull Racing Erena.

The company’s advanced digitalisation technology will aid the F1 team in creating their 2026 car, the first of the new rules cycle.

Red Bull have made over 20,000 design changes to its 2025 F1 car, and Hexagon’s ability to quickly integrate quality inspection and digitalisation into the engineering process has made the task quicker and more efficient.

Hexagon’s ability to quickly gather data also helps Red Bull on and off the track, the team say.

Red Bull have reduced their faults by more than 50% over the past two years, in part thanks to Hexagon’s scanning technology.

Hexagon provide trackside support to refine aerodynamics and assist with car setup.

Red Bull to benefit from Hexagon tech trackside

Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “Hexagon has played a vital role in the success we’ve achieved over a long period as a valued partner to the team.

“Our technology partners are a crucial element for us and we’re very selective about who we work with.

“Hexagon will ensure our competitiveness for years to come.”

Josh Weiss, president of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, said: "At Hexagon, we’re honoured to continue our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, where our advanced measurement technologies play a key role in driving on-track success.

“Sharing a legacy of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and excellence, we’re excited to face the challenges of the upcoming season and embrace an even greener, more exhilarating era in 2026 and beyond."

Red Bull are eager to regain the constructors’ championship, lost to McLaren, in the 2025 F1 season.

Star driver Max Verstappen is gunning for a fifth drivers’ title in a row.

But competition, in the final year of the current rules cycle, could be fiercer than ever.

Red Bull’s dominance slipped away last season and McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes are all expected to be capable of fighting for grand prix wins in the early stages of 2025.