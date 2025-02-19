Christian Horner names key factor to Lewis Hamilton’s F1 title chances

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner believes Lewis Hamilton will be a 2025 title contender if his Ferrari move has “re-energised” him.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton made a shock announcement prior to the start of last season that he would be parting ways with Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025.

It is a move that has generated real buzz in the motorsport landscape and led many paddock voices to tag Hamilton as a 2025 title challenger.

On Tuesday during the F1 75 launch event in London, Zak Brown - boss of reigning constructors’ champion McLaren - said he was “definitely anticipating” Hamilton to be a threat this season.

Asked if he shared those sentiments, Horner replied: “I think that if he gets off to a good start and he gets a team behind him, and he finds his confidence and he rides off that energy, then I can see him becoming a real contender in this championship.

“But I think so much will depend on how he gels with the team in that early part of the season.

“We all know what Lewis is capable of, and if he’s re-energised in a different environment, absolutely I think he could be a real factor this year.”

Max Verstappen verdict on Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull and Hamilton last engaged in a title battle during the cut-throat 2021 season, which ended in controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi as a late safety car restart ultimately allowed Max Verstappen to come through to win the championship.

Four-time champion Verstappen echoed Horner’s comments on Hamilton, noting that it will all hinge on the car Ferrari provides the Briton.

“It all depends on the car, right,” Verstappen added.

“We all know how good Lewis is, so there’s no debate on that. It just all depends on the car.

“Yeah [I’m looking forward to battling him again], but that’s the same with anyone. I think when you’re fighting for wins, that’s nice.”

Ferrari narrowly missed out on beating McLaren to the constructors’ championship last season, positioning it to start the 2025 campaign strongly.

The Scuderia is carrying out a pre-season shakedown on Wednesday at its Fiorano test track, with both Charles Leclerc and Hamilton set to drive the SF-25.

Pre-season testing takes place from 26-28 February in Bahrain, before the season starts on 14-16 March with the Australian Grand Prix.

Quotes provided by Crash F1 Editor Lewis Larkam