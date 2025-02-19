FIRST LOOK: Ferrari SF-25 F1 car on track at Fiorano

The 2025 Ferrari SF-25 Formula 1 car has taken to a track for the first time at Fiorano on Wednesday morning with Charles Leclerc behind the wheel.

The Scuderia unveiled its new car on Tuesday evening following the F1 75 launch event at London’s O2.

Initially revealing its 2025 livery on stage at the event on a show car - as all 10 teams did - Ferrari then revealed images of its new challenger.

On Wednesday morning at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track, Leclerc has already been spotted putting the car through its initial paces as part of a pre-season shakedown.

Hitting the track for the first time 👊



The SF-25 makes its debut in Fiorano! pic.twitter.com/Mnks5EcLrv — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 19, 2025

Both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will drive the car on Wednesday, before speaking to the media later this afternoon having not held a press conference on Tuesday at the O2.

As per F1’s shakedown testing rules for 2025, teams are permitted to carry out 200km of running with new cars prior to pre-season testing, which takes place next week in Bahrain.

Ferrari SF-25 breaks cover

Ferrari comes into the new campaign having narrowly missed out on the constructors’ championship to McLaren last season.

The team managed five wins between Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with the former just 18 points adrift of 2025 title favourite and 2024 runner-up Lando Norris in third in the standings.

Ferrari dropped a driver market bombshell prior to the 2024 season when it announced it had signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Hamilton did have a multi-year deal with Mercedes in his pocket before electing to part with the Silver Arrows, with whom he won six of his seven world titles - while his 2008 crown with McLaren was also Mercedes-powered - to join Ferrari.

After back-to-back winless campaigns in difficult Mercedes machinery in 2022 and 2023, Hamilton finally ended his drought last year with a brace of grands prix victories.

He ended the year seventh in the standings - his lowest placement ever in the F1 championship.