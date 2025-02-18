FIRST LOOK: All 10 F1 teams’ liveries for 2025 season

It’s been a busy night in the world of F1 following the F1 75 Live event at The O2 in London.

All 10 teams were present to show off their new liveries ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Here’s a first look at all of the new colour schemes which will be on the grid in Australia next month:

McLaren

McLaren cited continuity when revealing their 2025 livery.

The reigning F1 constructors’ champions have kept their papaya theme as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri look to stop Max Verstappen’s dominance this year.

McLaren's 2025 F1 car

Ferrari

Ferrari have opted for a darker shade of red, combining white as they incorporate the HP logo into their livery for this year.

Charles Leclerc remains with the Italian outfit, partnering Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari 25

Red Bull

Red Bull continue with their iconic colour scheme for 2025 as Verstappen looks to win a fifth straight title.

He will be joined by Liam Lawson, who has impressed during his short stint in the sport.

The RB21

Mercedes

A familiar vibe at Mercedes, which has combined black and silver for 2025 once again.

George Russell will lead the team in Hamilton’s absence, alongside 18-year-old wonderkid Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes W16

Aston Martin

It’s a familiar look at Aston Martin for 2025. Fernando Alonso remains alongside Lance Stroll.

The new Aston Martin

Alpine

Alpine have continued with their traditional blue and pink livery for the new season. Pierre Gasly will lead the team, alongside Jack Doohan.

The new Alpine

Haas

Haas have tweaked their black and white livery for the upcoming campaign. Fans already got a glimpse of it last week after it took to the track at Silverstone for the first time.

Esteban Ocon has made the move from Alpine, while Oliver Bearman has been given a deserved promotion after impressing during his three stand-in appearances (two for Haas; one for Ferrari) in 2024.

The new Haas in 2025

Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls unveiled a striking white livery, akin to Red Bull's colour scheme for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda remains with the team, partnering Isack Hadjar, who finished runner-up in Formula 2.

New RB

Williams

Williams have stuck with their traditional blue livery, adding more white to their colour scheme.

It’s a big year for the Grove outfit, having signed Carlos Sainz after his Ferrari exit. Alex Albon remains with the team for a fourth consecutive campaign.

Williams

Sauber

Sauber have adopted a revised green livery for the new season. 2025 will be their final year in F1 before the team becomes Audi.

They also have an all-new driver line-up in 2025, with Nico Hulkenberg making the switch from Haas.

His teammate will be Gabriel Bortoleto, who is the reigning F2 champion.