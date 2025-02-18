FIRST LOOK: All 10 F1 teams’ liveries for 2025 season

A look at all 10 F1 teams’ liveries for the upcoming 2025 season.

Ferrari's 2025 F1 challenger
Ferrari's 2025 F1 challenger

It’s been a busy night in the world of F1 following the F1 75 Live event at The O2 in London.

All 10 teams were present to show off their new liveries ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Here’s a first look at all of the new colour schemes which will be on the grid in Australia next month: 

McLaren

McLaren cited continuity when revealing their 2025 livery.

The reigning F1 constructors’ champions have kept their papaya theme as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri look to stop Max Verstappen’s dominance this year.

McLaren's 2025 F1 car
McLaren's 2025 F1 car

Ferrari

Ferrari have opted for a darker shade of red, combining white as they incorporate the HP logo into their livery for this year.

Charles Leclerc remains with the Italian outfit, partnering Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari 25
Ferrari 25

Red Bull

Red Bull continue with their iconic colour scheme for 2025 as Verstappen looks to win a fifth straight title.

He will be joined by Liam Lawson, who has impressed during his short stint in the sport.

The RB21
The RB21

Mercedes

A familiar vibe at Mercedes, which has combined black and silver for 2025 once again.

George Russell will lead the team in Hamilton’s absence, alongside 18-year-old wonderkid Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes W16
The Mercedes W16

Aston Martin

It’s a familiar look at Aston Martin for 2025. Fernando Alonso remains alongside Lance Stroll. 

The new Aston Martin
The new Aston Martin

Alpine

Alpine have continued with their traditional blue and pink livery for the new season. Pierre Gasly will lead the team, alongside Jack Doohan. 

The new Alpine
The new Alpine

Haas

Haas have tweaked their black and white livery for the upcoming campaign. Fans already got a glimpse of it last week after it took to the track at Silverstone for the first time.

Esteban Ocon has made the move from Alpine, while Oliver Bearman has been given a deserved promotion after impressing during his three stand-in appearances (two for Haas; one for Ferrari) in 2024.

The new Haas in 2025
The new Haas in 2025

Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls unveiled a striking white livery, akin to Red Bull's colour scheme for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda remains with the team, partnering Isack Hadjar, who finished runner-up in Formula 2.

New RB
New RB

Williams

Williams have stuck with their traditional blue livery, adding more white to their colour scheme.

It’s a big year for the Grove outfit, having signed Carlos Sainz after his Ferrari exit. Alex Albon remains with the team for a fourth consecutive campaign.

Williams
Williams

Sauber

Sauber have adopted a revised green livery for the new season. 2025 will be their final year in F1 before the team becomes Audi.

They also have an all-new driver line-up in 2025, with Nico Hulkenberg making the switch from Haas.

His teammate will be Gabriel Bortoleto, who is the reigning F2 champion.

New Sauber
New Sauber
FIRST LOOK: All 10 F1 teams’ liveries for 2025 season
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
15m ago
FIRST LOOK: All 10 F1 teams’ liveries for 2025 season
Ferrari's 2025 F1 challenger
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen channels Jose Mourinho in response to new F1 swearing rules
Max Verstappen
F1
4h ago
F1 75 Live: 2025 Formula 1 season launch - As it happened
F1 75 Live
F1 News
4h ago
George Russell issues brutal verdict on Max Verstappen relationship
Russell, Verstappen
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marc Marquez warned about Gigi Dall’Igna’s wrath if Ducati tensions heighten
Gigi Dall'Igna

More News

F1 News
4h ago
New Aston Martin boss dodges £1bn Max Verstappen rumour question
Max Verstappen
Moto3 Results
5h ago
2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results - Day 1
Angel Piqueras, 2025 Moto3 Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
5h ago
McLaren's Zak Brown “definitely anticipating” Lewis Hamilton title challenge
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari F1 team, 2025 Fiorano test
F1 News
5h ago
FIA reveal drastic plan to change Monaco GP with new pit stop rule
Start of the 2024 Monaco GP
F1 News
5h ago
Lando Norris: "No excuses, nothing to hide behind" for McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP