Pecco Bagnaia wants "mandatory tracks" to stay - but demands safety improves

Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia says the championship has “mandatory tracks” that must appear on the calendar, but that also need to improve their safety.

Though MotoGP has moved to expand its presence in key markets over the years, much of its current calendar still features classic venues as mainstays of the schedule.

Tracks like Mugello, Assen, Jerez and Phillip Island remain firm favourites with riders and fans alike.

The 2026 MotoGP calendar, released last week, maintains the current classic venues as well as adding a new round in Brazil.

The 2025 season saw the return of a classic race in the Czech Grand Prix at Brno, after a five-year absence, to rave reviews from the riders.

Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia believes these classic races are integral to MotoGP, but has also called on them to continue to improve safety.

“I think it’s true that it’s mandatory to have [classic tracks],” he said during the Czech Grand Prix weekend, in response to a question about Brno’s return.

“But I think also the tracks have to be focused on developing safety, because there are tracks that - for me - are mandatory, like Jerez, where the safety is not very high, like at corner four and corner seven, where if you crash there… we saw Alex Rins and Franco Morbidelli arriving very fast there to the air fence.

“Or Mugello and Barcelona where the level of grip is very low.

“So, I think we have some mandatory tracks where they need to improve the safety.”

This followed calls from the likes of Bagnaia and championship leader Marc Marquez for the Sachsenring - present on the calendar since 1998 - to improve safety in certain areas.

How MotoGP’s future calendars will look remains a question under new owners Liberty Media.

The US Media giant’s ownership of Formula 1 has seen it expand the series’ footprint across the globe and add to its race calendar.

However, iconic races at fan-favourite venues have steadily dropped off the schedule in favour of new circuits.

F1 currently doesn't have races in Germany or France, while Imola has dropped off the calendar for 2026.

