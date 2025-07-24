Full 2026 MotoGP calendar: Dates of every race

The 2026 MotoGP season is set to consist of 22 rounds, with Brazil the headline new event on the calendar.

MotoGP announced on Thursday 24 July 2025 the new calendar for the 2026 season, which will once again feature 22 rounds.

The season is due to begin on 27 February-1 March with the Thai Grand Prix and end on 20-22 November with the Valencia Grand Prix.

MotoGP will host one new event in 2026 - the returning Brazilian Grand Prix at the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania, which will mark the country’s first motorcycle grand prix since the Rio event in 2004.

There will be eight back-to-back rounds, but once again there will be no triple-headers. These were removed from the 2025 calendar in order to relieve some of the pressure being placed on teams.

The Qatar Grand Prix on 10-12 April will be held at night, as has been the case since 2008.

The British Grand Prix returns to its August slot, having been moved to the end of May this year, while Austria is pencilled in for September - five weeks later than in 2025.

Argentina has fallen off the calendar for 2026 but is due to return in 2027 at Buenos Aires.

Full 2026 MotoGP calendar Round Race Track Date 1 Thai Grand Prix Buriram 27 February - 1 March 2 Brazilian Grand Prix Ayrton Senna Circuit 20-22 March* 3 Americas Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 27-29 March 4 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail 10-12 April** 5 Spanish Grand Prix Jerez 24-26 April 6 French Grand Prix Le Mans 8-10 May 7 Catalan Grand Prix Barcelona 15-17 May 8 Italian Grand Prix Mugello 29-31 May 9 Hungarian Grand Prix Balaton Park 5-7 June 10 Czech Grand Prix Brno 19-21 June 11 Dutch Grand Prix Assen 26-28 June 12 German Grand Prix Sachsenring 10-12 July 13 British Grand Prix Silverstone 7-9 August 14 Aragon Grand Prix Aragon 28-30 August 15 San Marino Grand Prix Misano 11-13 September 16 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 18-20 September 17 Japanese Grand Prix Motegi 2-4 October 18 Indonesian Grand Prix Mandalika 9-11 October 19 Australian Grand Prix Phillip Island 23-25 October 20 Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang 30 October - 1 November 21 Portuguese Grand Prix Portimao 13-15 November 22 Valencia Grand Prix Ricardo Tormo 20-22 November

*Subject to homologation

** Night race