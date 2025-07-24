Full 2026 MotoGP calendar: Dates of every race

The 2026 MotoGP calendar in full

MotoGP 2025
MotoGP 2025
© Gold and Goose

The 2026 MotoGP season is set to consist of 22 rounds, with Brazil the headline new event on the calendar.

MotoGP announced on Thursday 24 July 2025 the new calendar for the 2026 season, which will once again feature 22 rounds.

The season is due to begin on 27 February-1 March with the Thai Grand Prix and end on 20-22 November with the Valencia Grand Prix.

MotoGP will host one new event in 2026 - the returning Brazilian Grand Prix at the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania, which will mark the country’s first motorcycle grand prix since the Rio event in 2004.

There will be eight back-to-back rounds, but once again there will be no triple-headers. These were removed from the 2025 calendar in order to relieve some of the pressure being placed on teams.

The Qatar Grand Prix on 10-12 April will be held at night, as has been the case since 2008.

The British Grand Prix returns to its August slot, having been moved to the end of May this year, while Austria is pencilled in for September - five weeks later than in 2025.

Argentina has fallen off the calendar for 2026 but is due to return in 2027 at Buenos Aires.

                                                           Full 2026 MotoGP calendar
RoundRaceTrackDate
1Thai Grand PrixBuriram27 February - 1 March
2Brazilian Grand PrixAyrton Senna Circuit20-22 March*
3Americas Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas27-29 March
4Qatar Grand PrixLusail10-12 April**
5Spanish Grand PrixJerez24-26 April
6French Grand PrixLe Mans8-10 May
7Catalan Grand PrixBarcelona15-17 May
8Italian Grand PrixMugello29-31 May
9Hungarian Grand PrixBalaton Park5-7 June
10Czech Grand PrixBrno19-21 June
11Dutch Grand PrixAssen26-28 June
12German Grand PrixSachsenring10-12 July
13British Grand PrixSilverstone7-9 August
14Aragon Grand PrixAragon28-30 August
15San Marino Grand PrixMisano11-13 September
16Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring18-20 September
17Japanese Grand PrixMotegi2-4 October
18Indonesian Grand PrixMandalika9-11 October
19Australian Grand PrixPhillip Island23-25 October
20Malaysian Grand PrixSepang30 October - 1 November
21Portuguese Grand PrixPortimao13-15 November
22Valencia Grand PrixRicardo Tormo20-22 November

*Subject to homologation

** Night race

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Alex Lowes fit for Hungarian WorldSBK return after Donington injury
4m ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
George Russell at “ease” over Mercedes F1 future despite “no contract on the table”
21m ago
George Russell
F1 News
2026 Formula 1 cars will “occupy a lot of brain space while driving”
25m ago
F1 2026 car render
WSBK News
Hungarian WorldSBK track “like my style” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
28m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
What would MotoGP 2025 look like without sprint races?
46m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli insists he’s “in a good position” amid uncertainty over Mercedes F1 future
49m ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sent documents to Ferrari in “big push” for F1 title chase
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton warns Ferrari suspension upgrade unlikely to be optimised at Belgian GP
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Full 2026 MotoGP calendar: Dates of every race
1h ago
MotoGP 2025
MotoGP News
MotoGP unveils reshuffled 2026 MotoGP calendar for final 1000cc season
2h ago
MotoGP 2025