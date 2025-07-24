Full 2026 MotoGP calendar: Dates of every race
The 2026 MotoGP season is set to consist of 22 rounds, with Brazil the headline new event on the calendar.
MotoGP announced on Thursday 24 July 2025 the new calendar for the 2026 season, which will once again feature 22 rounds.
The season is due to begin on 27 February-1 March with the Thai Grand Prix and end on 20-22 November with the Valencia Grand Prix.
MotoGP will host one new event in 2026 - the returning Brazilian Grand Prix at the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania, which will mark the country’s first motorcycle grand prix since the Rio event in 2004.
There will be eight back-to-back rounds, but once again there will be no triple-headers. These were removed from the 2025 calendar in order to relieve some of the pressure being placed on teams.
The Qatar Grand Prix on 10-12 April will be held at night, as has been the case since 2008.
The British Grand Prix returns to its August slot, having been moved to the end of May this year, while Austria is pencilled in for September - five weeks later than in 2025.
Argentina has fallen off the calendar for 2026 but is due to return in 2027 at Buenos Aires.
|Round
|Race
|Track
|Date
|1
|Thai Grand Prix
|Buriram
|27 February - 1 March
|2
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Ayrton Senna Circuit
|20-22 March*
|3
|Americas Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|27-29 March
|4
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Lusail
|10-12 April**
|5
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Jerez
|24-26 April
|6
|French Grand Prix
|Le Mans
|8-10 May
|7
|Catalan Grand Prix
|Barcelona
|15-17 May
|8
|Italian Grand Prix
|Mugello
|29-31 May
|9
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Balaton Park
|5-7 June
|10
|Czech Grand Prix
|Brno
|19-21 June
|11
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Assen
|26-28 June
|12
|German Grand Prix
|Sachsenring
|10-12 July
|13
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|7-9 August
|14
|Aragon Grand Prix
|Aragon
|28-30 August
|15
|San Marino Grand Prix
|Misano
|11-13 September
|16
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|18-20 September
|17
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Motegi
|2-4 October
|18
|Indonesian Grand Prix
|Mandalika
|9-11 October
|19
|Australian Grand Prix
|Phillip Island
|23-25 October
|20
|Malaysian Grand Prix
|Sepang
|30 October - 1 November
|21
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Portimao
|13-15 November
|22
|Valencia Grand Prix
|Ricardo Tormo
|20-22 November
*Subject to homologation
** Night race