Official crash statistics for the 2025 MotoGP season at the midway point help highlight just how comfortable Marc Marquez has been on the factory Ducati.

After 12 rounds this season, the 32-year-old has won eight grands prix and 11 sprints to take a 120-point lead in the championship at the summer break.

At current pace, he is on course to wrap up an eighth world title and seventh in the premier class in early Autumn, while potentially bettering his record of 13 victories in a single season.

On the GP25, Marc Marquez has found a bike with which he can ride within his limits, albeit with some adjustments to his riding style compared to what he was used to doing on the Honda.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

This is something illustrated in the official crash statistics published by MotoGP following the Czech Grand Prix, which Marquez won.

After 12 rounds, across all sessions, Marquez’s crash tally for the season so far stands at just eight. That’s not the lowest by any stretch, but it is exactly half of what he had done at the same stage of the 2024 season.

Come the end of the Aragon Grand Prix, where Marquez took his first victory on the Ducati when racing for Gresini, he had fallen 16 times and would end the campaign with 24 crashes to his credit.

The GP23 that Marquez rode last year proved problematic for all who raced it, with the bike’s tendency to push the front under braking working against those - like Marquez - who push hard into corners.

While team-mate Pecco Bagnaia has had problems braking how he wants on the GP25, that hasn’t been the case for Marquez.

That has certainly helped contribute to his low number of falls in 2025, as well as the fact that in a lot of racing situations this season he hasn’t needed to go to the full limit of his bike.

Having crashed 24 times last year, his fall total for 2023 - his last season on the Honda - was 29, while in 2022 (where he missed eight rounds) it was 18. In 2021, missing four rounds, he fell 22 times. In his most dominant season to date, 2019, he crashed just 14 times across the season.

Honda riders top crash list so far in MotoGP 2025

Joan Mir, Ai Ogura

Honda duo Johann Zarco and Joan Mir top the crash stats for the 2025 season so far with 15 apiece.

For Zarco, 15 already matches what he did in the entirety of 2024. But this is a consequence of two things. The first is the RC213V is clearly more competitive than it was last year, with LCR’s Zarco winning the wet French Grand Prix and finishing second at the British Grand Prix.

So, with better results on offer, there is more incentive to push, which in turn leads to more falls. But conversely, while the Honda is in better shape in 2025, its lack of engine power is forcing its riders to push that bit more to make up ground in braking. When this is the case, crashes are more likely.

Half season crash report 📊💥 Johann Zarco and Joan Mir have crashed 15 times so far this season.#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/0le38K0BKR — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) July 28, 2025

Joan Mir’s figure of 15, to be fair to him, is inflated somewhat by some abject luck, with the factory Honda rider the unfortunate victim in other people’s tangles at various points this year.

Three full-time riders sit bottom of the crash charts after 12 rounds in 2025. VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Yamaha duo Alex Rins and Miguel Oliveira sit on three. The former’s is impressive given his podium form at points this season.

The Yamaha duo, however, have largely fallen victim to not hitting the deck so often through a general lack of pace compared to others within the manufacturer.

Record crowd and most crashes for one event in 2025

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the circuit with the most crashes this year was Le Mans. While the French Grand Prix venue - which welcomed a new MotoGP crowd record in 2025 - is one typically seeing a lot of falls, the addition of poor weather boosted this figure.

There were a total of 70 crashes across the French Grand Prix, with the Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Assen next on that list at 64.

Bottom of the list was Aragon and Lusail, with just 27 falls.