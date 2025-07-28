Damon Hill delivers “encouraging” Ferrari verdict after latest upgrade at Belgian GP

Damon Hill gives his view on Ferrari's progress following another podium appearance for Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes Ferrari’s performance at the Belgian Grand Prix was “encouraging” after introducing their latest upgrade.

Ferrari introduced a new rear suspension upgrade for the race at Spa-Francorchamps.

It allowed Charles Leclerc to pick up his fifth podium of the year, beating Max Verstappen to third place on Sunday.

It was a surprise as Leclerc finished well behind the leading trio in the sprint race.

Speaking on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, Hill felt Ferrari’s upgrade “clearly” had an impact.

“I think so. I think it’s encouraging,” Hill said. “They’ve made some changes that Lewis didn’t seem to feel made any difference. They’ve done something to the rear suspension.

“Clearly the Ferrari was a little bit better. The fact it qualified up there in third and a little bit closer to McLarens than maybe in the past should be encouraging for them but it’s such a difficult car. You can tell. They’re not comfortable those guys.

“You would put money on Max getting through. He did a fantastic job there in the Ferrari. He could use that car to keep himself ahead of Max.”

Hamilton’s ultimate pace unclear

It was a more difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton on the other side of the Ferrari garage.

The seven-time world champion failed to progress beyond Q1 in either qualifying session.

However, a timely switch onto the intermediates propelled Hamilton up the order into seventh.

Williams’ Alex Albon halted Hamilton’s progress beyond seventh.

Still, it was a strong recovery drive by Hamilton, who started from the pit lane.

“Lewis, I think once he got into the groove with it he could do something with that car,” Hill added. “He was unfortunate he didn’t get through to Q3. We never really saw his ultimate pace.

“Charles could keep ahead of Red Bull, though. That’s a Red Bull with upgrades with Max Verstappen driving at Spa.”

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Damon Hill delivers “encouraging” Ferrari verdict after latest upgrade at Belgian GP
3h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
MotoGP crash stats prove Marc Marquez's rise, but are a worry for Honda
3h ago
MotoGP
MotoGP News
Tech3 address future with KTM: "The future is bright..."
4h ago
Herve Poncharal, Tech3 KTM, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton’s pre-race Mercedes visit at Belgian GP
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton and KIMI ANTONELLI
MotoGP News
EXCLUSIVE: Toprak Razgatlioglu told to take key WorldSBK ally into MotoGP
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Alex Lowes “a good person”, “the biggest difference” at a factory team - Axel Bassani
5h ago
Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull gives mixed verdict on F1 Belgian GP upgrade package
5h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia wants "mandatory tracks" to stay - but demands safety improves
5h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 Feature
Our experts tell the FIA - this is how wet F1 Belgian GP should have been handled
5h ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix
F1 News
Martin Brundle pinpoints what could pay “big dividends” for Oscar Piastri’s F1 title bid
5h ago
Oscar Piastri