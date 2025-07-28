1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes Ferrari’s performance at the Belgian Grand Prix was “encouraging” after introducing their latest upgrade.

Ferrari introduced a new rear suspension upgrade for the race at Spa-Francorchamps.

It allowed Charles Leclerc to pick up his fifth podium of the year, beating Max Verstappen to third place on Sunday.

It was a surprise as Leclerc finished well behind the leading trio in the sprint race.

Speaking on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, Hill felt Ferrari’s upgrade “clearly” had an impact.

“I think so. I think it’s encouraging,” Hill said. “They’ve made some changes that Lewis didn’t seem to feel made any difference. They’ve done something to the rear suspension.

“Clearly the Ferrari was a little bit better. The fact it qualified up there in third and a little bit closer to McLarens than maybe in the past should be encouraging for them but it’s such a difficult car. You can tell. They’re not comfortable those guys.

“You would put money on Max getting through. He did a fantastic job there in the Ferrari. He could use that car to keep himself ahead of Max.”

Hamilton’s ultimate pace unclear

It was a more difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton on the other side of the Ferrari garage.

The seven-time world champion failed to progress beyond Q1 in either qualifying session.

However, a timely switch onto the intermediates propelled Hamilton up the order into seventh.

Williams’ Alex Albon halted Hamilton’s progress beyond seventh.

Still, it was a strong recovery drive by Hamilton, who started from the pit lane.

“Lewis, I think once he got into the groove with it he could do something with that car,” Hill added. “He was unfortunate he didn’t get through to Q3. We never really saw his ultimate pace.

“Charles could keep ahead of Red Bull, though. That’s a Red Bull with upgrades with Max Verstappen driving at Spa.”