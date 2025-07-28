Tech3 address future with KTM: "The future is bright..."

Tech3 has been subject to 2027 rumours

Herve Poncharal, Tech3 KTM, MotoGP 2025
Herve Poncharal, Tech3 KTM, MotoGP 2025
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 MotoGP boss Herve Poncharal says the future for his squad is “bright” and hopes to continue as a KTM satellite outfit beyond next year.

The Tech3 team has been KTM’s satellite squad since 2019, following a 20-year stint as partner to Yamaha in the premier class.

The switch to KTM allowed Herve Poncharal’s team to become race winners, with it scoring two victories in 2020 with Miguel Oliveira.

Tech3 address rumour of KTM split

But Tech3’s future has been subject to rumours in recent months, with paddock gossip suggesting a possible Honda tie-up for the 2027 850cc regulation change.

These have so far been shot down by Poncharal, who noted during the recent German Grand Prix that his ambition is to renew with KTM.

“The future of Tech3 is bright, as usual,” he said.

“We are really working on staying with our Austrian manufacturer, who are our friends.

“We did a great seven years together already and I’ve never been thinking about doing anything different in the near future.

“So, we are waiting to hear what Pit [Beirer, KTM motorsport boss] thinks, what KTM is planning for 27-31. But hopefully we will be there with KTM on our bike.”

KTM’s future has been something of a question mark for much of this year as the company navigated its way through a major financial crisis.

But new majority shareholders Bajaj have since publicly acknowledged the importance of KTM’s MotoGP programme to the brand, while Beirer says 2027 planning is already underway.

Tech3 team boss Poncharal also confirmed in June that former Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner had expressed interest in investing in the squad.

Poncharal’s outfit currently sits seventh in the teams’ standings after 12 rounds, with its only podium so far a third from Enea Bastianini in the Czech Grand Prix sprint.

Maverick Vinales did finish second in the Qatar Grand Prix, but had this result stripped from him due to a tyre pressure penalty.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Damon Hill delivers “encouraging” Ferrari verdict after latest upgrade at Belgian GP
1h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
MotoGP crash stats prove Marc Marquez's rise, but are a worry for Honda
1h ago
MotoGP
MotoGP News
Tech3 address future with KTM: "The future is bright..."
2h ago
Herve Poncharal, Tech3 KTM, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton’s pre-race Mercedes visit at Belgian GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and KIMI ANTONELLI
MotoGP News
EXCLUSIVE: Toprak Razgatlioglu told to take key WorldSBK ally into MotoGP
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Alex Lowes “a good person”, “the biggest difference” at a factory team - Axel Bassani
3h ago
Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull gives mixed verdict on F1 Belgian GP upgrade package
3h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia wants "mandatory tracks" to stay - but demands safety improves
3h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 Feature
Our experts tell the FIA - this is how wet F1 Belgian GP should have been handled
3h ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix
F1 News
Martin Brundle pinpoints what could pay “big dividends” for Oscar Piastri’s F1 title bid
4h ago
Oscar Piastri