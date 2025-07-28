Tech3 address future with KTM: "The future is bright..."

Tech3 MotoGP boss Herve Poncharal says the future for his squad is “bright” and hopes to continue as a KTM satellite outfit beyond next year.

The Tech3 team has been KTM’s satellite squad since 2019, following a 20-year stint as partner to Yamaha in the premier class.

The switch to KTM allowed Herve Poncharal’s team to become race winners, with it scoring two victories in 2020 with Miguel Oliveira.

Tech3 address rumour of KTM split

But Tech3’s future has been subject to rumours in recent months, with paddock gossip suggesting a possible Honda tie-up for the 2027 850cc regulation change.

These have so far been shot down by Poncharal, who noted during the recent German Grand Prix that his ambition is to renew with KTM.

“The future of Tech3 is bright, as usual,” he said.

“We are really working on staying with our Austrian manufacturer, who are our friends.

“We did a great seven years together already and I’ve never been thinking about doing anything different in the near future.

“So, we are waiting to hear what Pit [Beirer, KTM motorsport boss] thinks, what KTM is planning for 27-31. But hopefully we will be there with KTM on our bike.”

KTM’s future has been something of a question mark for much of this year as the company navigated its way through a major financial crisis.

But new majority shareholders Bajaj have since publicly acknowledged the importance of KTM’s MotoGP programme to the brand, while Beirer says 2027 planning is already underway.

Tech3 team boss Poncharal also confirmed in June that former Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner had expressed interest in investing in the squad.

Poncharal’s outfit currently sits seventh in the teams’ standings after 12 rounds, with its only podium so far a third from Enea Bastianini in the Czech Grand Prix sprint.

Maverick Vinales did finish second in the Qatar Grand Prix, but had this result stripped from him due to a tyre pressure penalty.