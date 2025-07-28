Red Bull gives mixed verdict on F1 Belgian GP upgrade package

Red Bull explains if its new upgrades at Spa were successful or not.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Red Bull believes its new upgrade package for the Belgian Grand Prix has delivered a clear performance boost, but admits it hasn’t gone far enough in addressing the RB21’s persistent balance issues.

Red Bull introduced a comprehensive suite of updates at Spa-Francorchamps, including revisions to the front wing, sidepod inlet, engine cover, front suspension, and rear corner.

The changes played a part in Max Verstappen winning Saturday’s sprint race from pole position, but the Dutchman lacked the pace to challenge for the victory in the grand prix, ending up more than 21s down in fourth place.

Like its predecessor, the RB21 has been hamstruck by balance issues this year, preventing reigning world champion Verstappen and teammate Yuki Tsunoda from unlocking the full pace of the car.

After the first 13 rounds of the season, Red Bull has only accumulated 192 points so far, while runaway leader McLaren has amassed 516 points so far.

Speaking after Sunday’s race, newly-appointed Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said the new upgrade package was worth introducing as it has brought tangible improvements to the performance of the car.

However, at the same time, he stressed that much remains to be desired, as the RB21 remains a tricky car even with half a season of development.

“Certainly the team is happy with the package in terms of does it bring performance to the car? Yes. Does it bring enough? No.Does it fix all the balance limitations we have? No. It’s as simple as that,” Mekies told the media including Crash.net.

“So that's where we are. We still have some work to do. But there is no question on whether we brought performance to the car. We feel we did obviously.

“We cannot also ignore the fact that McLaren also had a package this weekend, so it's a usual development race between all the teams.”

The Belgian GP marked the first Formula 1 race Mekies attended in his role as Red Bull’s team principal, having taken over from Christian Horner just days after the previous round in Silverstone.

Mekies had only good things to say about the team, as he continues to embed himself in a new and unfamiliar environment at Red Bull.

“Well, after two weeks at the factory trying to meet as many people as possible,” he said. “It was nice to also meet the race team, to also enter into the race dynamics and see how the flows and the process are. But it was super good in terms of getting into a team. 


“And as you would imagine, it's a team where everything is done at the mega level. It's very, very nice group, a very compact group.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Damon Hill delivers “encouraging” Ferrari verdict after latest upgrade at Belgian GP
17m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Tech3 address future with KTM: "The future is bright..."
1h ago
Herve Poncharal, Tech3 KTM, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton’s pre-race Mercedes visit at Belgian GP
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and KIMI ANTONELLI
MotoGP News
EXCLUSIVE: Toprak Razgatlioglu told to take key WorldSBK ally into MotoGP
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alex Lowes “a good person”, “the biggest difference” at a factory team - Axel Bassani
2h ago
Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Red Bull gives mixed verdict on F1 Belgian GP upgrade package
2h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia wants "mandatory tracks" to stay - but demands safety improves
2h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 Feature
Our experts tell the FIA - this is how wet F1 Belgian GP should have been handled
2h ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix
F1 News
Martin Brundle pinpoints what could pay “big dividends” for Oscar Piastri’s F1 title bid
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta's buoyant KTM rally cry - away from 'dark hole...'
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, Czech MotoGP