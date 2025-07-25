Ferrari have released the official documentation for the upgrade they have brought to the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The famous Italian team arrive at Spa equipped with a rear suspension update which they hope with help with their ride-height problems.

The update itself comes in two parts: the rear suspension geometry and the rear corner winglet elements.

“This revision of the rear suspension geometry triggered a re-optimisation of wishbone fairings as well as lower and upper winglet cascades, with the aim to maximize aerodynamic efficiency,” Ferrari explained.

They also have a circuit-specific rear wing upgrade.

“Given the aerodynamic efficiency requirements of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, a lower downforce modulation will be made available, reducing the chord of the rear wing flap element,” the team said.

Lewis Hamilton downplays impact of Ferrari upgrade at Spa

Lewis Hamilton

However, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc aren’t holding their breath that the notable rear suspension upgrade will cure all their ills.

Hamilton firstly denied that a day running the suspension at Mugello was “a test”, insisting it was merely a “filming day”.

The car felt “the same as before” when he drove it at Mugello with the upgrade fitted, he claimed.

But Hamilton hopes that, after trying the upgrade at Spa, the true benefit will be felt later.

“I am sure there’s going to be learnings from it,” he said. “We will figure out how to fine-tune it and just try to extract performance from it. On the simulator, there’s no difference. I am sure across different circuits perhaps there will be benefits.”

Constructors’ champions McLaren will bring a new rear wing to Spa.

“Updated version of the low downforce rear wing assembly, improving overall efficiency across a similar drag range, suitable for multiple circuits,” McLaren explained.

Red Bull are far busier, bringing five updates to the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Front wing, sidepod inlet, engine cover, front suspension and rear corner updates have been made to the RB21.

Mercedes bring upgrades to their front wing and to the rear corner.