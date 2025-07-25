Official details of Ferrari rear suspension upgrade for F1 Belgian GP released

Ferrari explain the details behind upgrade for F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari have released the official documentation for the upgrade they have brought to the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The famous Italian team arrive at Spa equipped with a rear suspension update which they hope with help with their ride-height problems.

The update itself comes in two parts: the rear suspension geometry and the rear corner winglet elements.

“This revision of the rear suspension geometry triggered a re-optimisation of wishbone fairings as well as lower and upper winglet cascades, with the aim to maximize aerodynamic efficiency,” Ferrari explained.

They also have a circuit-specific rear wing upgrade.

“Given the aerodynamic efficiency requirements of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, a lower downforce modulation will be made available, reducing the chord of the rear wing flap element,” the team said.

Lewis Hamilton downplays impact of Ferrari upgrade at Spa

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

However, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc aren’t holding their breath that the notable rear suspension upgrade will cure all their ills.

Hamilton firstly denied that a day running the suspension at Mugello was “a test”, insisting it was merely a “filming day”.

The car felt “the same as before” when he drove it at Mugello with the upgrade fitted, he claimed.

But Hamilton hopes that, after trying the upgrade at Spa, the true benefit will be felt later.

“I am sure there’s going to be learnings from it,” he said. “We will figure out how to fine-tune it and just try to extract performance from it. On the simulator, there’s no difference. I am sure across different circuits perhaps there will be benefits.”

Constructors’ champions McLaren will bring a new rear wing to Spa.

“Updated version of the low downforce rear wing assembly, improving overall efficiency across a similar drag range, suitable for multiple circuits,” McLaren explained.

Red Bull are far busier, bringing five updates to the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Front wing, sidepod inlet, engine cover, front suspension and rear corner updates have been made to the RB21.

Mercedes bring upgrades to their front wing and to the rear corner.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
“Pantomime villain” Christian Horner backed for F1 team owner role after Red Bull exit
5m ago
Christian Horner
MotoGP Feature
Ranking the most controversial MotoGP feuds of all time
19m ago
Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner MotoGP
MotoGP News
Revealed: Why Valentino Rossi advised Kimi Antonelli to ‘say no’
25m ago
Valentino Rossi
F1 Results
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
32m ago
Oscar Piastri
WSBK News
BMW boss responds after a finger is pointed at No1 choice to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Jake Dixon’s bold step into a new team for 2026 gathers pace
1h ago
Jake Dixon
F1 News
Ally of Christian Horner reveals true feelings about sacking of Red Bull boss
1h ago
Christian Horner and Paul Monaghan
RR News
Peter Hickman set for more surgery on nerve damage after Isle of Man TT crash
1h ago
Peter Hickman
F1 News
Lando Norris makes stark admission about his form amid F1 title scrap
1h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci: Balaton Park is “a mix” of two other WorldSBK tracks
1h ago
Danilo Petruccu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.