Armoy Road Races 2025: Paul Jordan and Mike Browne win Friday races

The first two events of the 2025 Armoy Road Races were won by Paul Jordan and Mike Browne on Friday night.

Jordan won the seven-lap Supertwin race on an Aprilia.

Browne won the Supersport race on his BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Paul Jordan wins Supertwin race at Armoy

Michael Sweeney was the early leader of the first race at Armoy on Friday.

But Jordan shot past him on the approach to Armoy village on the third lap, then smashed the class lap record by posting 100.694mph on his fourth lap.

Jordan’s new lap record beat Jamie Coward’s effort from a year ago.

This was Jordan’s second win at Armoy, having triumphed in 2018 in a Supersport race.

Sweeney finished second, and Joe Yeardsley claimed third after a late overtake on Barry Furber.

Mike Browne wins Supersport race at Armoy

Browne, who also won last year’s Supersport race, dominated again.

He posted 104.074mph on his fourth circuit for the fastest lap of the race.

This was Browne’s fifth career win at Armoy.

He edged second-placed Michael Sweeney by 6.4 seconds at the chequered flag.

Paul Jordan completed the podium. Conor Cummins was fourth.

Qualifying for Open and The Race of Legends

The Race of Legends is the standout event at Armoy Road Races and will take place on Saturday.

Paul Jordan topped qualifying for the Open event and The Race of Legends by posting 106.324mph on a Jackson Honda.

Mike Browne was second-fastest, also on Honda machinery. Conor Cummins was third on a BMW.