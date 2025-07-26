IndyCar Rookie of the Year "shouldn't be a question" says confident Louis Foster

Louis Foster has said his battle with Robert Shwartzman for Rookie of the Year "shouldn't be a question" despite on equal points with the Prema driver.

Louis Foster at Laguna Seca.
Louis Foster at Laguna Seca.
© IndyCar

2025 IndyCar rookie Louis Foster has brazenly suggested that he doesn't see Robert Shwartzman as competition for Rookie of the Year thanks to both his and Rahal Letterman's performance across the year.

Despite both on 159 points in championship after last weekend's Indy Toronto race, Foster has suggested that he hasn't viewed the fight as his main focus of the year.

Although he admitted he has kept a check on Schwartzman's position in the championship in comparative to himself, the British driver seemed to imply his focus is on winning and "the big picture", only noticing Schwartzman's position when he and the team are having a bad race.

"Obviously, yes, for sure I’m thinking about that in the back of my head and where Robert is in relation to my standings", Foster digressed, "if we’re having a bad race but I’m still ahead of him, I’m thinking ‘well at least there is that'.

"At the end of the day, it’s definitely something we want to win but I feel like it’s something that with the pace that we’ve had shouldn’t really be a question. 

"We’re focusing a lot higher than that right now; we’re looking at the big picture, but we want to make sure we finish the races and wrap that up.”

An array of results over the last 13 races, Foster has had an average finishing position of 18th which includes three consecutive 14th finishes in a row.

Although he managed to put his car on pole in Road America, it was Shwarzman who's had the bigger headlines in terms of pole positions after he managed to put in the leading position for the Indy 500.

Thank to his pole, Shwartzman was awarded the title of 2025 Indy 500 Rookie of The Year.

Shwartzman has averaged finishing result of 19th so far this season but unlike Foster, this includes a top ten finish after he finished ninth at Farm to Finish 275 in Iowa.

Foster seems to leave out any conversation on the third rookie this season, Jacob Abel, who is driving for Dayle Coyne Racing.

Further behind the leading two rookies on 95 points and 27th. So far proving to be a difficult season for the American, Abel failed to qualify for the Indy 500 and has an average finishing position of 22nd.

 

In this article

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton links previous Ferrari upgrade to unusual Belgian GP spin
7m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Max Verstappen says "we need positive energy" after Spa sprint win under new leadership
12m ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
Lando Norris says McLaren may need setup changes to combat Red Bull's straight-line speed
31m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Oscar Piastri laments lack of straight line speed after losing Belgian GP sprint
37m ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Qualifying Results
57m ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch

More News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu on pole at Hungarian WorldSBK but “focused on the long race”
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia thank under-the-radar hero who helped Jorge Martin
1h ago
Jorge Martin
NASCAR News
Chase Elliott renews calls to scrap NASCAR’s playoff format
1h ago
NASCAR action
IndyCar News
McLaren buys former Andretti factory as it expand IndyCar facilities
2h ago
Arrow McLaren's new factory for 2026.