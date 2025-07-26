2025 IndyCar rookie Louis Foster has brazenly suggested that he doesn't see Robert Shwartzman as competition for Rookie of the Year thanks to both his and Rahal Letterman's performance across the year.

Despite both on 159 points in championship after last weekend's Indy Toronto race, Foster has suggested that he hasn't viewed the fight as his main focus of the year.

Although he admitted he has kept a check on Schwartzman's position in the championship in comparative to himself, the British driver seemed to imply his focus is on winning and "the big picture", only noticing Schwartzman's position when he and the team are having a bad race.

"Obviously, yes, for sure I’m thinking about that in the back of my head and where Robert is in relation to my standings", Foster digressed, "if we’re having a bad race but I’m still ahead of him, I’m thinking ‘well at least there is that'.

"At the end of the day, it’s definitely something we want to win but I feel like it’s something that with the pace that we’ve had shouldn’t really be a question.

"We’re focusing a lot higher than that right now; we’re looking at the big picture, but we want to make sure we finish the races and wrap that up.”

An array of results over the last 13 races, Foster has had an average finishing position of 18th which includes three consecutive 14th finishes in a row.

Although he managed to put his car on pole in Road America, it was Shwarzman who's had the bigger headlines in terms of pole positions after he managed to put in the leading position for the Indy 500.

Thank to his pole, Shwartzman was awarded the title of 2025 Indy 500 Rookie of The Year.

Shwartzman has averaged finishing result of 19th so far this season but unlike Foster, this includes a top ten finish after he finished ninth at Farm to Finish 275 in Iowa.

Foster seems to leave out any conversation on the third rookie this season, Jacob Abel, who is driving for Dayle Coyne Racing.

Further behind the leading two rookies on 95 points and 27th. So far proving to be a difficult season for the American, Abel failed to qualify for the Indy 500 and has an average finishing position of 22nd.