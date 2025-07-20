Indy Toronto: New 2025 IndyCar World Championship standings

Here's the new championship points after the 2025 indyCar Indy Toronto race:

1

Álex Palou 536 2 Pato O'Ward 437 3 Kyle Kirkwood 363 4 Scott Dixon 362 5 Christian Lundgaard 317 6 Felix Rosenqvist 309 7 Marcus Armstrong 283 8 Colton Herta 278 9 Will Power 263 10 David Malukas 259 11 Rinus VeeKay 252 12 Santino Ferrucci 242 13 Scott McLaughlin 239 14 Kyffin Simpson 226 15 Christian Rasmussen 217 16 Josef Newgarden 213 17 Conor Daly 199 18 Alexander Rossi 199 19 Graham Rahal 195 20 Marcus Ericsson 195 21 Nolan Siegel 168 22 Robert Shwartzman 159 23 Louis Foster 159 24 Callum Ilott 135 25 Sting Ray Robb 133 26 Devlin DeFrancesco 123 27 Jacob Abel 95 28 Takuma Sato 36 29 Helio Castroneves 20 30 Ed Carpenter 16 31 Jack Harvey 12 32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 10 33 Kyle Larson 6 34 Marco Andretti 5

Pato O'Ward's win in Toronto has moved him closer to championship leader, Alex Palou, at the the top of the table.

Taking over second in the championship in Iowa after his win last weekend, Pato has done a strong job to stay in touching distance of the Spaniard with the gap now 99 points compared to the 129 that it was leaving Iowa.

O'Ward was helped by strategy mistakes by Palou who, despite leading a large segment on the race, left it too long for his first pit stop and then made the wrong choice to go onto to the soft compound.

After the race, Palou admitted it was his own fault as he had called the strategy.

He said: "I chose the strategy. There's what we did wrong today. I thought it was going to give us the best option to win. I wanted to be upfront trying to avoid being trapped in traffic.



"We knew it was gonna be a risky strategy compared to starting on alternates. We were able to open a big gap after that first yellow but it was not enough today."

It could have been a stronger weekend for Kyle Kirkwood who looked like he could've won before he spun in the pitlane after Marcus Armstrong gave him a nudge. Despite this, the Andretti driver took third from Scott Dixon in the standings.

Dixon suffered from the same strategic problems as Palou and finished 10th while Kirkwood recovered to finish sixth.

Kirkwood fell from second in the standings to fourth after the Iowa double-header which included a retirement for him in the Synk 275. While he could have won today, he can take consolation that he rose back up in the championship.

One point separates the drivers with Kirkwood on 363 points compared to Dixon's 362.

Taking a third place finish in Toronto, Simpson jumped up three places from 17th to 14th in the championship, leapfrogging Alexander Rossi, Christian Rasmussen, and Josef Newgarden.

Somewhat coincidentally, all three were involved in various incidents in the race with Newgarden caught out by Jacob Abel after he hit the wall, Rossi colliding with the wall, and Rasmussen strong-armed by Will Power which gave him a puncture.

Despite Newgarden's good work to boost him up the championship in Iowa, Toronto has slipped him back down the order.

The American driver had been 18th heading in Iowa and jumped up to 14th after.

He has never finished lower than seventh in the standings by the end of the season.

Second place finisher, Rinus VeeKay, has also been promoted up the order from 12th to 10th but still chases David Malukas who moved from 11th to ninth.

Both drivers overtook Santino Ferrucci who didn't compete following a crash in the Warm Up meant his car wouldn't be fixed in time.

Scott McLaughlin fell to 14th after he has retired from two races in a row with wheel nut coming loose following an early pit stop in Toronto.

