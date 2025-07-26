Max Verstappen was left puzzled by the “weird” balance of his Red Bull F1 car during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, admitting it left him unable to fully commit on his flying laps.

Verstappen is set to start Sunday’s race from fourth on the grid after qualifying behind the two McLaren drivers and Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman was forced to change his downforce levels due to potential rain forecast for the grand prix.

Red Bull elected to run a bigger rear wing to give Verstappen more downforce, and in theory, more confidence.

It didn’t work out as Verstappen put together a scrappy final lap in Q3, leaving him fourth on the grid.

This contrasts to sprint qualifying, where he secured second, splitting the two McLarens.

Speaking after qualifying, Verstappen told Sky Sports: “Well, I was actually hoping it would help the driving feeling, just maybe a bit draggy.

“It didn’t do that. It was a bit more draggy and not the right balance. A bit weird. Something that we need to look into it because I felt like that how qualifying I couldn’t really push.

“Around here, you need to be committed entry, rotate, and I couldn’t do that basically.”

Verstappen felt that even with a cleaner lap, third was the maximum result possible in qualifying.

“I would have liked to have start third,” Verstappen admitted.

“That was probably our position today, but then in Q3, it didn’t come together.”

Verstappen predicts “tricky” race if wet

Current weather forecasts suggest that Sunday’s race will be hit by rain.

This was the case last time at the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen led the race at Silverstone from pole position - but struggled for pace.

Red Bull gambled on a low downforce setup, which made it a difficult race for Verstappen.

“In the wet around here it’s always tricky,” he added. “We have to wait and see how much rain is going to fall.

“Ideally, I would like to at least be P3. I think the McLarens will be very hard [to beat]. Anything can happen.”