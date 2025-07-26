IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns

IndyCar has confirmed that it will move tomorrow's Warm-Up session to Saturday at midnight GMT after it has shared further concerns of weather on Sunday.

This comes as Practice Two was cancelled after fog descended on the track and delayed all track activity.

On social media, Indycar stated: "UPDATE: Due to potential weather constraints, #INDYCAR officials have moved Sunday’s 30-minute warmup session to tonight at 7 PM ET on FS2."

An update to the @IndyCar schedule at @WeatherTechRcwy:@bobpockrass has the full schedule for today and tomorrow below. https://t.co/JM5fYCI2kA pic.twitter.com/ubtpumIAzb — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) July 26, 2025

As of now, the race will remain at the same time alongside qualifying still due to start at 7:30pm on Saturday.