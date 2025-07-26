IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns

Indycar has moved Sunday's warm-up session to Saturday at Laguna Secas after further weather worries.

Graham Rahal tackling the Corkscrew.
© IndyCar

IndyCar has confirmed that it will move tomorrow's Warm-Up session to Saturday at midnight GMT after it has shared further concerns of weather on Sunday.

This comes as Practice Two was cancelled after fog descended on the track and delayed all track activity.

On social media, Indycar stated: "UPDATE: Due to potential weather constraints, #INDYCAR officials have moved Sunday’s 30-minute warmup session to tonight at 7 PM ET on FS2."

As of now, the race will remain at the same time alongside qualifying still due to start at 7:30pm on Saturday.

 

 

