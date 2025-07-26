IndyCar Practice Two cancelled after fog loomed over Laguna Seca

Morning fog has descended upon Laguna Seca and delayed Practice two for this weekend's IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey in Laguna Seca.

Seen as limiting driver visibility, the weather also means that medical helicopters can't fly should be they be needed.

A couple miles away from the Californian shore, it is not uncommon for the track to see fog which also creates wet conditions on track thanks to the dew in the air.

After a long delay of track action, IndyCar confirmed that Practice Two had been cancelled with the next session to be qualifying at 7:30pm GMT.

On its website, IndyCar said: "The marine layer covering WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca forced NTT INDYCAR SERIES officials to cancel this morning's practice.

The next session will be qualifying for the NTT P1 Award at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

"The preparation is for Sunday's Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, which will be live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network. The 95-lap race will be the 14th of 17 events this season."

Drivers and teams managed to get an understanding of Laguna Seca in Practice One yesterday which was topped by Toronto winner, Pato O'Ward.

Toronto pole sitter, Colton Herta, followed in second with Marcus Armstrong in third.

However, many would have wished for more time on track to help set-up their car for both qualifying later today and the race tomorrow.

This includes Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden who finished 24th and 26th in Practice One respectively.

The race weekend at Iowa also saw delays after tornado warnings were put out following stormy weather and nearby twisters.

This ultimately shifted the whole schedule for Friday and Saturday.