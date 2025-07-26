Third place Kyle Ryde “never had the pace to win the race” at Brands Hatch

Kyle Ryde gave a very honest account of his opening performance at Brands Hatch, while looking forward to what he and the Nitrous Competitions OMG team can bring for the rest of the race weekend.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Round five of the British Superbikes championship at Brands Hatch saw Bradley Ray once again position himself as the man to beat, with Kyle Ryde, who sits second in the championship one of several riders to give chase over the twenty laps of race one.

The Yamaha rider had a section of the track where he seemed to struggle more than the rest, around the Surtees area, where he fell while looking for improvements on Friday.

 

The reigning champion was grateful for a podium finish to keep the points pressure on after a patchy race performance:

“Lucky to get third in some sort of ways. Never had the pace to win the race over the distance. At parts of the race I had the pace to catch Brad and pass him , but just a lot of moments and a lot of things that have not been going on this weekend happened in that race

Things to work on for tomorrow, but there was potential there. There was a few laps that I was catching Brad. It was just the slow laps was too slow.

So looking forward to tomorrow. I’ll do a bit of data work now, make sure the bike’s better for tomorrow.”

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, race one podium
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, race one podium
© Ian Hopgood Photography

While the race may not have one totally to plan the #1 rider enjoyed some bu=ig battles to claim that rostrum spot, first with Scott Redding, then in the closing stages a renewed Christian Iddon closing in once again on his Nitrous Competitions OMG bike:

“It was nice to obviously ride with Scott the last couple of laps He was a bit faster than me, but I think the top three fastest riders come first, second and third today, so yeah, great race with everyone, great race with my friend ‘Iddo’ - managed to fend him off onto the last lap as well!”

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar Results
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca - qualifying results
19m ago
Qualifying results from the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.
BSB News
Ray “had nothing left” after first ever BSB Brands Hatch win
1h ago
Bradley Ray, Scott Redding, Kyle Ryde, British Superbikes, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Race 1 podium
BSB News
Scott Redding secures first podium with “nothing to lose” on BSB return at Brands Hatch
1h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Third place Kyle Ryde “never had the pace to win the race” at Brands Hatch
1h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
ç

More News

IndyCar News
IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns
2h ago
Graham Rahal tackling the Corkscrew.
RR Results
Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends
2h ago
Mike Browne
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona out of Suzuka 8 Hours after Hungarian WorldSBK crash
2h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda hails late floor upgrade after best qualifying result for Red Bull
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “started from zero” after feeling “so bad” on Friday at Hungarian WorldSBK
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.