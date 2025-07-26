What next for Alan Gardner as OMG Racing announces a new owner?

OMG Racing have confirmed a significant change in how the team will be run.

Nitrous Competitions will be taking over the running of the British Superbike Championship team from founder Alan Gardner.

The full and official name of the team will now be Nitrous Competitions OMG Racing.

OMG Racing, with Gardner’s leadership, won the 2022 and 2024 BSB seasons. Kyle Ryde was the champion last season.

Nitrous Competitions, founded by David Williams and Matthew Phillips, shared a similar trajectory. Like the BSB team they started in 2018. They recently hit £100m of prizes being won this year.

What next for Alan Gardner?

OMG Racing founder, and now former owner, Gardner will be remaining in the BSB paddock.

He will work with Kove Factory Racing UK in the National Sportbike Championship, and will work closely with OMG Racing to develop the Kove 450RR.

Gardner said: “OMG Racing has, since 2018, been ‘my baby’.

“Thanks to the likes of Paul Curran and the team we’ve put together, we’ve come from the back of the grid to being at the very forefront, and I couldn’t be prouder of what everyone has achieved.

“When David [Williams] approached me about taking over the team, I was hugely reluctant, but over time, I started to look at what we had done as a team, and evaluate which aspects I’d taken the most pleasure from.

“The most enjoyable part for me has been that journey from the back of the grid to two championship wins – the growth, progression and improvement. To that end, what would be best for OMG Racing moving forward?

“The passion and support shown by David, Matty [Phillips] and the entire Nitrous Competitions team has been nothing short of incredible. Who better to take on the team, ensuring its security and competitive future than a lifelong motorsport fan, who came in to save us as a sponsor just a few months ago?

“I know that OMG Racing is in the safest of hands, and I have absolutely no doubt that the team will achieve more championship wins in the future, which means I can concentrate on my new project, bringing the Kove 450RR to the top step of the podium, as well as providing a competitive, well priced solution for young riders, which I’ve always supported strongly.

“I will miss OMG Racing greatly, but I’ll still be in the paddock and bothering the boys in the garage!”

Meet OMG Racing’s new owners

David Williams is a motorsport veteran who has competed on two wheels and four wheels.

He said: “For as long as I can remember, motorsport has always been my passion, and the dream has always been to own my own team, but I never thought it would be possible within BSB, with a team of this calibre.

“Having followed OMG Racing for many years, and following Nitrous Competitions coming in earlier in the year to ensure Kyle and the team remained on the grid, it’s been amazing to see the level of professionalism with which they work, and I knew immediately that if I was going to be involved with BSB, this was the one to work with.

“I’d like to thank Alan [Gardner] with trusting me to continue the work he’s done in building such an incredible team, and am proud to be working with such a fantastic group of people.

“I’d also like to thank all of the fans who have entered the many Nitrous Competitions draws – your support will ensure the longevity of OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing for many years to come.”