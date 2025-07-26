The first ever WorldSBK race at Balaton Park saw another dominant performance from Toprak Razgatlioglu, winning by over three seconds.

Razgatlioglu now leads the World Superbike riders’ standings by nine points over Nicolo Bulega thanks to his seventh successive win.

It was a milestone for Razgatlioglu, too, as he goes down as the first race winner in WorldSBK at Balaton Park, a circuit he has enjoyed so far.

“[I’m enjoying] every corner because every chicane I make heavy braking,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Hungary.

“Okay, especially after 10 laps I feel too much rear locking, I need to change some engine brake setup, but in general I’m really enjoying all corners because when I’m making hard braking I feel the rear up, down, making a stoppie.

“This is good, I’m really enjoying on the bike.”

Razgatlioglu said he was having to manage the rear tyre towards the end of the race.

“For me, the start especially is easy, but after I’m trying to manage the race,” he said.

“But the end of the laps I feel a little bit the rear tyre drop, but I managed because I had a big gap.”

He added: “I did many 1:39s but also I’m a little bit closing the gas – I made many 1:40.2, 1:40.1 – because also I needed to manage the rear tyre.

“When I felt the gap getting closer I opened more the gas and I see again 1:39.

“We did a good job but I think tomorrow is more hard because tomorrow [it will] maybe rain, maybe not – I don’t know. We will see.”