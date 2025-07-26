Danilo Petrucci “feeling quite bad” after Hungarian WorldSBK Race 1 crash: “I’ve been hit”

Danilo Petrucci says he “received a big hit from my back” in the lap one incident in Hungarian WorldSBK Race 1.

Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Danilo Petrucci says his shoulder feels “quite bad” after being caught up in the Hungarian WorldSBK Race 1 crash at the second turn.

Petrucci took the restart in World Superbike Race 1 in Hungary after the red flag was thrown following the incident and finished fifth, but the Italian said afterwards that he was in pain, and that he found it “unacceptable” that Andrea Iannone – who was given a double long lap penalty for irresponsible riding – was able to take the restart.

“I’m feeling quite bad because of my shoulder,” Danilo Petrucci told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 at Balaton Park.

“Sincerely, I received a big hit from my back, from Iannone, causing this crash.

“For me, it’s not acceptable that a rider causing a crash could restart.

“Anyway, we scored some points even if we lost a few points to from our challengers in the fight for third in the championship.

“I’m happy, even if now I start to feel a bit of pain in my shoulder and my leg; I’ve been completely hit from the back and my shoulder was under my bike.

“Anyway, I would like to say thanks to my team that was great rebuilding my bike.

“I’m happy even if I’m really disappointed because it was damage limitation but we missed an opportunity to stand on the podium again.”

Petrucci started last for the restarted race because his Barni team could not prepare his bike to be ready in time for him to get out of pit lane before it closed during the quick restart procedure.

“I had my left arm under my bike and I couldn’t move when I was lay down,” Petrucci said.

“When I was up I saw the red flag so I tried to pick up my bike. I had no front brake so I came back into the pit with no front brake and my team did really a good job, but we missed the pit lane [closure] by just five seconds and I had to start last.

“I said ‘Okay, I will try to score as many points as possible’.

“I was so close to the podium in a moment, but then, in the second part of the race, I [had] spent all the energy of my rear tyre in the first part of the race and I had no pace.

“But, at the end, it was good to score some points.”

Although clearly disappointed and in pain after the race, Petrucci was able to reflect positively on his ride through the field.

“It was good,” he said. “At the beginning I had really a good pace.

“Then, in the second half of the race I came really close to the podium but I felt [the] front and rear tyres both in trouble, so I said ‘Okay, now you did great work, don’t waste everything and try to stay up.’

“I saw [Alex Lowes] was more or less the same pace, so I tried to stay there and try to overtake him in some areas but he was really similar pace.

“At the beginning it was fun, even if I knew that I couldn’t fight for the podium – even if, in a moment, I said ‘Maybe I can go there’. Anyway, it’s a good fifth place.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
Third place Kyle Ryde “never had the pace to win the race” at Brands Hatch
12m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
59m ago
ç
IndyCar News
IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns
1h ago
Graham Rahal tackling the Corkscrew.
RR Results
Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends
1h ago
Mike Browne
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona out of Suzuka 8 Hours after Hungarian WorldSBK crash
1h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda hails late floor upgrade after best qualifying result for Red Bull
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “started from zero” after feeling “so bad” on Friday at Hungarian WorldSBK
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
What next for Alan Gardner as OMG Racing announces a new owner?
2h ago
OMG Racing
IndyCar News
Josef Newgarden jokes his luck may never change after a painful 2025 IndyCar season
2h ago
Josef Newgarden at Laguna Seca.
F1 News
Charles Leclerc claims Ferrari’s upgrades are ‘always overhyped’
2h ago
Charles Leclerc