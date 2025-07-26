Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

McLaren's Lando Norris starts from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will lead the field away on Sunday
Here is the starting grid for the F1 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
16Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
18Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Lando Norris starts from pole with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside as McLaren locked out the front row of the grid at Spa-Francorchamps. 

Charles Leclerc heads the challenge to the McLaren duo from P3 in his Ferrari, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining the Monegasque on the second row. 

Alex Albon lines up from a superb fifth for Williams, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Yuki Tsunoda, who goes from seventh in the second Red Bull. 

The Racing Bulls of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson will start eighth and ninth, with Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top-10. 

Lewis Hamilton starts down in P16 after a disappointing qualifying which saw the seven-time world champion exit in Q1 after having his best lap time deleted for a track limits infringement. 

Kimi Antonelli is only 18th, while the two Aston Martins go from the very back of the grid after a nightmare qualifying in Belgium. 

Sunday's grand prix starts at 2pm UK time. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

