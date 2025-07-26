Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
McLaren's Lando Norris starts from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the F1 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
|2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Lando Norris starts from pole with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside as McLaren locked out the front row of the grid at Spa-Francorchamps.
Charles Leclerc heads the challenge to the McLaren duo from P3 in his Ferrari, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining the Monegasque on the second row.
Alex Albon lines up from a superb fifth for Williams, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Yuki Tsunoda, who goes from seventh in the second Red Bull.
The Racing Bulls of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson will start eighth and ninth, with Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top-10.
Lewis Hamilton starts down in P16 after a disappointing qualifying which saw the seven-time world champion exit in Q1 after having his best lap time deleted for a track limits infringement.
Kimi Antonelli is only 18th, while the two Aston Martins go from the very back of the grid after a nightmare qualifying in Belgium.
Sunday's grand prix starts at 2pm UK time.