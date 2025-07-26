Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the F1 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 16 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Lando Norris starts from pole with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside as McLaren locked out the front row of the grid at Spa-Francorchamps.

Charles Leclerc heads the challenge to the McLaren duo from P3 in his Ferrari, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining the Monegasque on the second row.

Alex Albon lines up from a superb fifth for Williams, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Yuki Tsunoda, who goes from seventh in the second Red Bull.

The Racing Bulls of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson will start eighth and ninth, with Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top-10.

Lewis Hamilton starts down in P16 after a disappointing qualifying which saw the seven-time world champion exit in Q1 after having his best lap time deleted for a track limits infringement.

Kimi Antonelli is only 18th, while the two Aston Martins go from the very back of the grid after a nightmare qualifying in Belgium.

Sunday's grand prix starts at 2pm UK time.