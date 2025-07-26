Results from the Superpole session at the Hungarian WorldSBK from the new Balaton Park circuit.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped Superpole in Hungary, setting his best lap after a red flag that was brought out with under three minutes on the clock for a crash for Tito Rabat that destroyed the MIE Honda.

Rabat was taken to the medical centre afterwards but was cleared of any major injuries and has been declared fit.

Sam Lowes topped FP2 and FP3 before Superpole, but was unable to best Razgatlioglu in qualifying and will start second for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.

Andrea Locatelli completed the front row for Yamaha.

Nicolo Bulega has struggled in general this weekend but managed to qualify on the front of the second row in Superpole. He'll start alongside Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona for the first two races of the weekend.

Alvaro Bautista was seventh-fastest, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Xavi Vierge who crashed on his first run but rounded out the third row.

Jonathan Rea completed the qualifying top-10, ahead of Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes who crashed twice in the final minutes of the session - once before and once after the red flag.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole at Balaton are below.