2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Hungarian WorldSBK Superpole session at the Balaton Park circuit.
Results from the Superpole session at the Hungarian WorldSBK from the new Balaton Park circuit.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped Superpole in Hungary, setting his best lap after a red flag that was brought out with under three minutes on the clock for a crash for Tito Rabat that destroyed the MIE Honda.
Rabat was taken to the medical centre afterwards but was cleared of any major injuries and has been declared fit.
Sam Lowes topped FP2 and FP3 before Superpole, but was unable to best Razgatlioglu in qualifying and will start second for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.
Andrea Locatelli completed the front row for Yamaha.
Nicolo Bulega has struggled in general this weekend but managed to qualify on the front of the second row in Superpole. He'll start alongside Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona for the first two races of the weekend.
Alvaro Bautista was seventh-fastest, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Xavi Vierge who crashed on his first run but rounded out the third row.
Jonathan Rea completed the qualifying top-10, ahead of Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes who crashed twice in the final minutes of the session - once before and once after the red flag.
Full World Superbike results from Superpole at Balaton are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.357
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.834
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.843
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.969
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.080
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.130
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.266
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.308
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.350
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.375
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.437
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.454
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.509
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.665
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.671
|16
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.781
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.827
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.114
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.150
|20
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.188
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.361
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.751
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.868