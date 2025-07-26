2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Hungarian WorldSBK Superpole session at the Balaton Park circuit.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the Superpole session at the Hungarian WorldSBK from the new Balaton Park circuit.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped Superpole in Hungary, setting his best lap after a red flag that was brought out with under three minutes on the clock for a crash for Tito Rabat that destroyed the MIE Honda.

Rabat was taken to the medical centre afterwards but was cleared of any major injuries and has been declared fit.

Sam Lowes topped FP2 and FP3 before Superpole, but was unable to best Razgatlioglu in qualifying and will start second for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.

Andrea Locatelli completed the front row for Yamaha.

Nicolo Bulega has struggled in general this weekend but managed to qualify on the front of the second row in Superpole. He'll start alongside Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona for the first two races of the weekend.

Alvaro Bautista was seventh-fastest, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Xavi Vierge who crashed on his first run but rounded out the third row.

Jonathan Rea completed the qualifying top-10, ahead of Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes who crashed twice in the final minutes of the session - once before and once after the red flag.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole at Balaton are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.357
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.834
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.843
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.969
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.080
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.130
7Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.266
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.308
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.350
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.375
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.437
12Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.454
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.509
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.665
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.671
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.781
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.827
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.114
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.150
20Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.188
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.361
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.751
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.868

