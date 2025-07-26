2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race - LIVE UPDATES!

The full race results from an exciting sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps
Oscar Piastri secured his first sprint pole position of the season with a stunning lap at Spa-Francorchamps.
The McLaren driver and championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, after beating the Dutchman by nearly 0.5s.
Lando Norris lines up third on the grid, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him.
Esteban Ocon will start a strong fifth-place for Haas after delivering a strong lap.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson.
A mighty drive from Verstappen to come away with the sprint win at Spa.
Verstappen stays ahead of Piastri into Les Combes. That should be the win in the bag.
Verstappen survives another lap. Piastri remains behind.
1.3s between the top three heading into the final couple of laps.
Verstappen is doing enough to stay ahead of Piastri and Norris.
Verstappen runs wide at the final chicane which puts him under pressure for the first sector. He remain ahead of the McLarens.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson.
Piastri closes in again but can't make a move on Verstappen. The top three are in DRS of each other.
He's 1.1s behind his teammate now.
"I've got no rear already," Hamilton is in 16th, just ahead of Antonelli.
He's now just 1.7s behind his teammate now.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson.
Hamilton has got ahead of Hulkenberg for 16th.
He uses DRS to get past ahead of Leclerc. Norris is up to third now.
Piastri is in DRS range of Verstappen but can't get close enough to make a move. No changes in the top five just yet.
A tough start for Hamilton. He's gained no places and running in 17th.
Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson.
Verstappen gets ahead of Piastri into Les Combes. Similarly, Norris has lost out to Leclerc.
15 laps await us at Spa. The sprint race for the Belgian GP has started.
The formation lap for the sprint race is now underway.
Mediums for everyone; softs for Colapinto.
"Pierre will not start today’s Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race from the grid due to a suspected water leak on his car. The team will look to rectify the issue as soon as possible ahead of the start."
His car is being taken off the grid. He will start the sprint race from the pit lane if they can fix it in time.
WIth a long run down to Les Combes on Lap 1, it will be Max Verstappen's best chance of making an overtake.
Red Bull were consistently faster than McLaren in the first sector in qualifying. If Piastri maintains his lead on Lap 1, it should be an easy victory.
|2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint race starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team