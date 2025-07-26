2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race - LIVE UPDATES!

Oscar Piastri secured his first sprint pole position of the season with a stunning lap at Spa-Francorchamps.

The McLaren driver and championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, after beating the Dutchman by nearly 0.5s.

Lando Norris lines up third on the grid, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him.

Esteban Ocon will start a strong fifth-place for Haas after delivering a strong lap.