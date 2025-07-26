Spa
Spa
LIVE

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri secured his first sprint pole position of the season with a stunning lap at Spa-Francorchamps.

The McLaren driver and championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, after beating the Dutchman by nearly 0.5s.

Lando Norris lines up third on the grid, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him.

Esteban Ocon will start a strong fifth-place for Haas after delivering a strong lap.

26 Jul 2025
11:36
Sprint race results

The full race results from an exciting sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
11:31
Top 10

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson.

11:31
Verstappen wins the sprint at Spa

A mighty drive from Verstappen to come away with the sprint win at Spa.

11:30
Final lap

Verstappen stays ahead of Piastri into Les Combes. That should be the win in the bag. 

11:28
Two laps to go

Verstappen survives another lap. Piastri remains behind. 

11:26
Lap 13/15

1.3s between the top three heading into the final couple of laps. 

11:24
Lap 12/15

Verstappen is doing enough to stay ahead of Piastri and Norris. 

11:23
Verstappen

Verstappen runs wide at the final chicane which puts him under pressure for the first sector. He remain ahead of the McLarens. 

11:21
The order on Lap 10

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson.

11:19
Lap 9/15

Piastri closes in again but can't make a move on Verstappen. The top three are in DRS of each other. 

11:16
Norris on a charge

He's 1.1s behind his teammate now. 

11:16
Hamilton complaining

"I've got no rear already," Hamilton is in 16th, just ahead of Antonelli. 

11:14
Norris closing in

He's now just 1.7s behind his teammate now. 

11:11
The order on Lap 4/15

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson. 

Hamilton has got ahead of Hulkenberg for 16th. 

11:10
Norris on the move

He uses DRS to get past ahead of Leclerc. Norris is up to third now. 

11:08
Lap 3/15

Piastri is in DRS range of Verstappen but can't get close enough to make a move. No changes in the top five just yet. 

11:07
Hamilton

A tough start for Hamilton. He's gained no places and running in 17th. 

11:06
The order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson.

11:05
Verstappen leads the sprint at Spa

Verstappen gets ahead of Piastri into Les Combes. Similarly, Norris has lost out to Leclerc. 

11:03
The sprint race is underway

15 laps await us at Spa. The sprint race for the Belgian GP has started. 

11:00
Formation lap is underway

The formation lap for the sprint race is now underway.

Mediums for everyone; softs for Colapinto. 

10:50
Update on Gasly

"Pierre will not start today’s Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race from the grid due to a suspected water leak on his car. The team will look to rectify the issue as soon as possible ahead of the start."

10:45
Problems for Gasly

His car is being taken off the grid. He will start the sprint race from the pit lane if they can fix it in time.

10:42
All eyes on Lap 1

WIth a long run down to Les Combes on Lap 1, it will be Max Verstappen's best chance of making an overtake. 

Red Bull were consistently faster than McLaren in the first sector in qualifying. If Piastri maintains his lead on Lap 1, it should be an easy victory. 

10:39
The starting grid
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint race starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
7Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
13George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
20Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
54s ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton links previous Ferrari upgrade to unusual Belgian GP spin
14m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Max Verstappen says "we need positive energy" after Spa sprint win under new leadership
19m ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
Lando Norris says McLaren may need setup changes to combat Red Bull's straight-line speed
39m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Oscar Piastri laments lack of straight line speed after losing Belgian GP sprint
45m ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri

More News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
F1 Results
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu on pole at Hungarian WorldSBK but “focused on the long race”
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia thank under-the-radar hero who helped Jorge Martin
1h ago
Jorge Martin
NASCAR News
Chase Elliott renews calls to scrap NASCAR’s playoff format
2h ago
NASCAR action