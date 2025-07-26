2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Lando Norris beats McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m41.010s1m40.715s1m40.562s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m41.201s1m40.626s1m40.751s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.635s1m41.084s1m40.900s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m41.334s1m40.951s1m40.903s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m41.772s1m41.505s1m41.201s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m41.784s1m41.254s1m41.260s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m41.840s1m41.245s1m41.284s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m41.572s1m41.281s1m41.310s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m41.748s1m41.297s1m41.328s
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m41.908s1m41.336s1m42.387s
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m41.884s1m41.525s 
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m41.617s1m41.617s 
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m41.800s1m41.633s 
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m41.844s1m41.707s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m41.691s1m41.758s 
16Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.939s  
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m42.022s  
18Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m42.139s  
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.385s  
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.502s  

Norris pipped Piastri to pole position by just 0.085s in an close qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 championship leader Piastri appeared to have the edge over Norris over one lap but the Briton turned the tables on his title rival and teammate when it mattered most with a superb lap during what turned out to be all-Papaya battle for pole.

Charles Leclerc claimed third place on the grid for Ferrari, 0.338s adrift of the McLaren pair, as he got the better of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had to settle with fourth after winning the sprint race on Saturday morning.

More qualifying woes for Hamilton 

Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare weekend continued as the seven-time world champion was eliminated in the first part of qualifying after being pinged for a track limits breach.

Hamilton had set a lap time good enough to easily progress into Q2, only to see the time deleted, leaving him well down the order in a lowly 16th. This comes after the 40-year-old Briton qualified 18th in sprint qualifying, and finished 15th in the sprint race.

Alex Albon produced a brilliant lap to secure a surprise fifth on the grid for Williams, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda, who enjoyed a much better qualifying showing as he ended up seventh in the second Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson were eighth and ninth for Racing Bulls, while Gabriel Bortoleto reached Q3 again for Sauber and will start 10th on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

The Haas pair of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will line up 11th and 12th respectively, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was frustrated to have failed to join his teammate in the top-10 as he ended up 14th, ahead of Carlos Sainz who was a disappointing 15th for Williams.

Hamilton was the big scalp of Q1 and was joined in the bottom five by Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, whose difficult weekend continues.

Aston Martin endured a nightmare qualifying with both cars eliminated in the first session as Fernando Alonso could only manage 19th, ahead of teammate Lance Stroll, who was slowest of all in P20. 

