Lando Norris beats McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m41.010s 1m40.715s 1m40.562s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m41.201s 1m40.626s 1m40.751s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m41.635s 1m41.084s 1m40.900s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m41.334s 1m40.951s 1m40.903s 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m41.772s 1m41.505s 1m41.201s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m41.784s 1m41.254s 1m41.260s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m41.840s 1m41.245s 1m41.284s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m41.572s 1m41.281s 1m41.310s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m41.748s 1m41.297s 1m41.328s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m41.908s 1m41.336s 1m42.387s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m41.884s 1m41.525s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m41.617s 1m41.617s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m41.800s 1m41.633s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m41.844s 1m41.707s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m41.691s 1m41.758s 16 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m41.939s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m42.022s 18 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m42.139s 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.385s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.502s

Norris pipped Piastri to pole position by just 0.085s in an close qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 championship leader Piastri appeared to have the edge over Norris over one lap but the Briton turned the tables on his title rival and teammate when it mattered most with a superb lap during what turned out to be all-Papaya battle for pole.

Charles Leclerc claimed third place on the grid for Ferrari, 0.338s adrift of the McLaren pair, as he got the better of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had to settle with fourth after winning the sprint race on Saturday morning.

More qualifying woes for Hamilton

Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare weekend continued as the seven-time world champion was eliminated in the first part of qualifying after being pinged for a track limits breach.

Hamilton had set a lap time good enough to easily progress into Q2, only to see the time deleted, leaving him well down the order in a lowly 16th. This comes after the 40-year-old Briton qualified 18th in sprint qualifying, and finished 15th in the sprint race.

Alex Albon produced a brilliant lap to secure a surprise fifth on the grid for Williams, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda, who enjoyed a much better qualifying showing as he ended up seventh in the second Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson were eighth and ninth for Racing Bulls, while Gabriel Bortoleto reached Q3 again for Sauber and will start 10th on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

The Haas pair of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will line up 11th and 12th respectively, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was frustrated to have failed to join his teammate in the top-10 as he ended up 14th, ahead of Carlos Sainz who was a disappointing 15th for Williams.

Hamilton was the big scalp of Q1 and was joined in the bottom five by Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, whose difficult weekend continues.

Aston Martin endured a nightmare qualifying with both cars eliminated in the first session as Fernando Alonso could only manage 19th, ahead of teammate Lance Stroll, who was slowest of all in P20.