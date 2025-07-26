2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris beats McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m41.010s
|1m40.715s
|1m40.562s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m41.201s
|1m40.626s
|1m40.751s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m41.635s
|1m41.084s
|1m40.900s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m41.334s
|1m40.951s
|1m40.903s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m41.772s
|1m41.505s
|1m41.201s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m41.784s
|1m41.254s
|1m41.260s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m41.840s
|1m41.245s
|1m41.284s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m41.572s
|1m41.281s
|1m41.310s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m41.748s
|1m41.297s
|1m41.328s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m41.908s
|1m41.336s
|1m42.387s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m41.884s
|1m41.525s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m41.617s
|1m41.617s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m41.800s
|1m41.633s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m41.844s
|1m41.707s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m41.691s
|1m41.758s
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m41.939s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m42.022s
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m42.139s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m42.385s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m42.502s
Norris pipped Piastri to pole position by just 0.085s in an close qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.
F1 championship leader Piastri appeared to have the edge over Norris over one lap but the Briton turned the tables on his title rival and teammate when it mattered most with a superb lap during what turned out to be all-Papaya battle for pole.
Charles Leclerc claimed third place on the grid for Ferrari, 0.338s adrift of the McLaren pair, as he got the better of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had to settle with fourth after winning the sprint race on Saturday morning.
More qualifying woes for Hamilton
Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare weekend continued as the seven-time world champion was eliminated in the first part of qualifying after being pinged for a track limits breach.
Hamilton had set a lap time good enough to easily progress into Q2, only to see the time deleted, leaving him well down the order in a lowly 16th. This comes after the 40-year-old Briton qualified 18th in sprint qualifying, and finished 15th in the sprint race.
Alex Albon produced a brilliant lap to secure a surprise fifth on the grid for Williams, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda, who enjoyed a much better qualifying showing as he ended up seventh in the second Red Bull.
Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson were eighth and ninth for Racing Bulls, while Gabriel Bortoleto reached Q3 again for Sauber and will start 10th on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
The Haas pair of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will line up 11th and 12th respectively, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.
Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was frustrated to have failed to join his teammate in the top-10 as he ended up 14th, ahead of Carlos Sainz who was a disappointing 15th for Williams.
Hamilton was the big scalp of Q1 and was joined in the bottom five by Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, whose difficult weekend continues.
Aston Martin endured a nightmare qualifying with both cars eliminated in the first session as Fernando Alonso could only manage 19th, ahead of teammate Lance Stroll, who was slowest of all in P20.