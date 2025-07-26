2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES

The Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park marks the eighth stop on the 2025 World Superbike calendar and the series' first visit to Hungary since 1990.

Race 1 is set to get underway this afternoon at 14:00 local time.

Sam Lowes was fastest in FP2 on Friday and FP3 this morning. Yesterday, only he and Toprak Razgatlioglu lapped in the 1:39s; this morning they were the only two in the 1:38s.

Razgatlioglu comes into this weekend defending a three-point lead in the riders' standings over Nicolo Bulega, who was ninth in FP2 yesterday and sixth this morning, and who had led the standings at every point this season before Razgatliogu's Race 2 win at Donington.

In Superpole, it was Razgatlioglu who took pole position ahead of Lowes and Andrea Locatelli. Nicolo Bulega will start fourth alongside Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona.