2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK from Balaton Park.
The Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park marks the eighth stop on the 2025 World Superbike calendar and the series' first visit to Hungary since 1990.
Race 1 is set to get underway this afternoon at 14:00 local time.
Sam Lowes was fastest in FP2 on Friday and FP3 this morning. Yesterday, only he and Toprak Razgatlioglu lapped in the 1:39s; this morning they were the only two in the 1:38s.
Razgatlioglu comes into this weekend defending a three-point lead in the riders' standings over Nicolo Bulega, who was ninth in FP2 yesterday and sixth this morning, and who had led the standings at every point this season before Razgatliogu's Race 2 win at Donington.
In Superpole, it was Razgatlioglu who took pole position ahead of Lowes and Andrea Locatelli. Nicolo Bulega will start fourth alongside Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona.
Lots of improvements over the line.
Sam Lowes goes second, Razgatlioglu marginally improves despite catching Iannone at the end of his lap and takes pole.
Bulega got up to fourth, too, but Locatelli keeps his spot on the front row.
Petrucci and Lecuona round out the second row.
Alex Lowes has crashed again, he's gone down at turn one.
Pit lane is open again and we are back underway for the final couple of minutes of Superpole.
PIt lane will open at 11:24 local time, so in just over two minutes.
Rabat has been taken to the medical centre for a check-up.
There was also a crash for Alex Lowes before the red flag came out at turn 16. Not a big one for the Bimota rider and the red flag has potentially saved his session a bit - he's 10th at the moment and should have time for a last run.
Tyre allocation will mean everyone will have to use the tyre they did their half-lap before the red flag on for this last run.
Red flag is out after the Rabat crash. 02:43 on the clock. Rabat is up and okay but that bike is going to take some removing.
Crash for Tito Rabat at turn nine. A big one. The bike is destroyed.
Riders just heading out for their second runs now.
Razgatlioglu leading Locatelli, Lowes, Petrucci, Bulega, and Lecuona on the front two rows at the moment.
Sam Lowes into the 1:38s with his second lap but stays third behind Razgatlioglu and Locatelli.
Razgatlioglu improves again to a 1:38.369. He has half-a-second on the field at the moment.
Sam Lowes third with his first lap, behind Locatelli who's gone second. Bulega fifth with his first attempt.
Xavi Vierge has crashed at turn one. He's up and okay. He's fourth at the moment.
First laps coming in now and the benchmark belongs to Razgatlioglu early on, a 1:38.459 to take provisional pole and the fastest lap of the weekend.
Pit lane is open and we're underway for 15 minutes of Superpole in Balaton.
It's been a difficult weekend so far for Nicolo Bulega in Balaton. P9 in FP2, and only sixth this morning in FP3.
The Italian has insisted that his mindset has not changed since losing the points lead, but this is proving his toughest weekend so far this season in terms of performance. Let's see if he can find some extra speed to challenge for the front row in Superpole, which is now less than five minutes away.
Toprak Razgatlioglu comes into this weekend with a four-point advantage over Nicolo Bulega.
The BMW rider was the only one to join Lowes in the 1:39s yesterday afternoon and the only one to join him in the 1:38s this morning.
On-paper, Balaton's stop-start layout is one that should suit the Turkish rider, and so far he's proven competitive at this new venue.
It seems harsh in a way to call Sam Lowes the surprise of the weekend so far in Balaton, because his form of late has been strong in WorldSBK.
But beating Toprak Razgatlioglu in both FP2 yesterday afternoon and in FP3 this morning has been impressive from the British rider who, after three practices, looks to be Ducati's strongest rider in Hungary.
A 1:38.747 was Lowes' benchmark from this morning's FP3, so that should be a reasonable reference for the Superpole session coming up.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Balaton Park, where Superpole will be beginning in around 15 minutes at 11:00 local time.