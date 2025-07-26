2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

Championship standings after Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings after his seventh successive win in Race 1 at Balaton.

He leads now by nine points over Nicolo Bulega who finished second.

Danilo Petrucci maintains third in the standings despite starting last for the restarted race. He finished fifth and is now 10 points clear of Alvaro Bautista who was third.

Andrea Locatelli finished fourth in Race 1 and is now 19 points behind Petrucci and 70 points clear of Sam Lowes, who is still sixth despite crashing from second for the second race in succession.

Full World Superbike standings after Hungary Race 1 are below.