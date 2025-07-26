2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the Hungarian Round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings after his seventh successive win in Race 1 at Balaton.
He leads now by nine points over Nicolo Bulega who finished second.
Danilo Petrucci maintains third in the standings despite starting last for the restarted race. He finished fifth and is now 10 points clear of Alvaro Bautista who was third.
Andrea Locatelli finished fourth in Race 1 and is now 19 points behind Petrucci and 70 points clear of Sam Lowes, who is still sixth despite crashing from second for the second race in succession.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Hungarian Round | Round 8, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|370
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|361
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|220
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|210
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|201
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|131
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|98
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|95
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|87
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|76
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|73
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|70
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|70
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|67
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|58
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|32
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|3
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|29
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0