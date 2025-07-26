2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the Hungarian Round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Championship standings after Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings after his seventh successive win in Race 1 at Balaton.

He leads now by nine points over Nicolo Bulega who finished second.

Danilo Petrucci maintains third in the standings despite starting last for the restarted race. He finished fifth and is now 10 points clear of Alvaro Bautista who was third.

Andrea Locatelli finished fourth in Race 1 and is now 19 points behind Petrucci and 70 points clear of Sam Lowes, who is still sixth despite crashing from second for the second race in succession.

Full World Superbike standings after Hungary Race 1 are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Hungarian Round | Round 8, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR370
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R361
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R220
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R210
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1201
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R131
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R98
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99895
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R87
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R176
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99873
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R170
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR70
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR67
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R58
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R132
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R114
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R11
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R3
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
29Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

