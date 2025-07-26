Toto Wolff urged to give Kimi Antonelli new F1 deal amid confidence crisis

Kimi Antonelli's difficult run of form continued at the Belgian Grand Prix...

George Russell
George Russell

Nico Rosberg has urged Toto Wolff to hand Kimi Antonelli a new Mercedes F1 contract to relieve the “horrible” pressure he’s facing after another disappointing qualifying display at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli has endured a difficult run of form, as he was knocked out in Q1 at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Italian also struggled in the sprint part of the weekend, spinning off in SQ1 and qualifying at the back of the field.

Reflecting on Antonelli’s rough run of races, Rosberg called on his former boss to give the 18-year-old a new contract.

Like Mercedes teammate George Russell, Antonelli is out of contract at the end of the year.

Given Mercedes’ interest in Max Verstappen, Rosberg feels that a new contract would give him much-needed confidence.

“What I would do in Toto’s case would be signing a contract with him,” Rosberg said.

“It’s not much money. It would give him such a boost of confidence and then if by any chance it really goes bad towards the end of the year you can still pay him out and make a change as we’ve always seen in F1 but just by signing that contract, it would give him certainly this one step change of comfort, relaxation, time. I think that could be something interesting.”

Rosberg has backed Antonelli to recover from his lowly grid position, with rain a possibility on Sunday.

“In Australia, he almost finished on the podium from all the way back there. He finished fourth if I am not mistaken,” Rosberg added.

“He can do the same tomorrow, why not? If the conditions are mixed and all over the place. Anything is possible. It really hurts me to see him in an interview like that because I can super relate how tough and how horrible the moment is for him. George again is P6 and he’s down all the way almost at the end of the grid. It’s so, so tough.

“Everybody is criticising you and looking at you a little bit negatively and internally, it’s a very difficult dynamic. He doesn’t have a contract for next year either so his whole dream is also at play here. It’s horrible for him.”

Antonelli to start from the pit lane

Antonelli revealed after qualifying that he plans to start from the pit lane.

By doing this, he will be able to change his car setup and adapt it to the weather.

“I think I’ve been lacking confidence to be honest today more than yesterday,” Antonelli explained.

“Just struggling to get the best out of the car. For sure, it’s a bit trickier now. Just a difficult moment to be honest. I need to find the light out of the tunnel again.

“Hulkenberg last race - he went from P19 to P3 so it would be amazing to do the same thing. It looks like it’s going to rain but we will start from the pit lane just because we want to change the car and try to build from there.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Scott Redding secures first podium with “nothing to lose” on BSB return at Brands Hatch
16m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Third place Kyle Ryde “never had the pace to win the race” at Brands Hatch
16m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
ç
IndyCar News
IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns
1h ago
Graham Rahal tackling the Corkscrew.
RR Results
Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends
1h ago
Mike Browne

More News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona out of Suzuka 8 Hours after Hungarian WorldSBK crash
1h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda hails late floor upgrade after best qualifying result for Red Bull
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “started from zero” after feeling “so bad” on Friday at Hungarian WorldSBK
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
What next for Alan Gardner as OMG Racing announces a new owner?
2h ago
OMG Racing
IndyCar News
Josef Newgarden jokes his luck may never change after a painful 2025 IndyCar season
2h ago
Josef Newgarden at Laguna Seca.