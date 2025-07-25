Peter Hickman says he is set to have more surgery on nerve damage following a serious crash during practice week at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The 14-time TT winner was one of the pre-event favourites to challenge for victories this year, having set up 8TEN Racing in co-ownership with Davey Todd.

But Hickman crashed during practice week and suffered multiple injuries, which have kept him sidelined from his British Superbike duties since.

And he has been dealt a further setback, after revealing on social media that he is due for surgery on Friday to correct nerve damage on his right side.

While he says his recovery in general is progressing well, doctors are unsure what is causing the nerve damage.

“Overall, recovery has been pretty good to be quite honest,” Hickman said on his social media channels.

“Bone-wise, shoulder, ribs, back, all the rest of it, it is pretty good. I can move around quite a lot.

“I have no real problems walking, but I still have a bit of damage to my left knee.

“We are now nearly eight weeks since my big crash at the Isle of Man TT. But overall, it has been pretty good.

“Over the last couple of weeks, some people have expected me to be back riding, which I would love to be.

“But unfortunately, we have some complications on my right side, believe it or not.

“My right arm is not quite working the way it should. I have severely damaged my brachial plexus nerve, which also means my axillary nerve on my right side.

“So, my right deltoid is not firing at all, so I cannot lift my right arm very well at the moment.

“I am currently in London, all set up for the next Bennetts British Superbike weekend.

“On Friday the 25th, I will be having an operation, a couple of nerve specialists will be operating on me, and figure out exactly what is going on.

“The MRI's that I have had show that I have severe nerve damage, but they don't say exactly what is wrong. So, until they go in tomorrow, we won't know the actual outcome.

“Fingers crossed by tomorrow evening, or Saturday morning, we will know exactly what is going on.”