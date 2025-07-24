2025 Armoy Road Races to be broadcast live - but two big names are absent

Armoy races take place this week

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

This year’s Armoy Road Races will be broadcast live on the BBC for the first time, though two of the events big names in Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd will be absent.

The final event on the Ulster road racing calendar for the year, the Armoy Road Races will take place across two days from Friday 25 July and Friday 26 July.

The races, first staged in 2009, have become a popular event on the calendar and this year will gain a bigger audience through a pilot trial from the BBC.

Racing on Saturday 26 July, including the main Race of Legends, will be streamed live and free on BBC IPlayer in the UK and on the BBC Northern Ireland website.

Chairman of the Armoy Club, Gareth McAuley, is reported by the News Letter as saying: “This will give road racing fans access to one of the most popular events on the calendar.

“This is a fantastic development for the Armoy Road Races and something that the Club is very proud of.

“Our supporters are extremely passionate, travelling from all over Ireland, the United Kingdom and beyond to enjoy watching some of the sport’s best riders tackle the three-mile circuit.

“And now, thanks to BBC Sport NI’s coverage, those from around the world that can’t make the event in person will be able to watch and enjoy the thrill of road racing.

“We’re gearing up for a busy two days and we’re grateful to Greenlight Television and BBC Sport NI for bringing it to fruition as a pilot this year.”

But this year’s event will be going ahead without two of its biggest stars.

Having won at Armoy 29 times, as well as 10 Race of Legends victories, Michael Dunlop has not entered this year.

The 33-time Isle of Man TT winner pulled out of last year’s event over a spat with the organisers over a lack of funding.

He declared last year that “I’ll not be back”, and on the eve of the 2025 event has not filed an entry.

Another dominant winner in recent years, Davey Todd, will also be absent due to a British Superbike clash at Brands Hatch this weekend.

For 2025, Conor Cummins headlines the entry list alongside the likes of fellow TT stars Jamie Cowards, Paul Jordan and Mike Browne, while Rob Hodson will make his debut at Armoy this weekend.

Former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams will also take part in the Supersport, Lightweight Supersport and Classic Superbike classes.

It will mark a return to racing for him in the wake of his major fallout with the Ulster Superbike Championship that led to him quitting the series.

Practice for the 2025 Armoy Road Races begins on Friday, followed by two races, followed by 12 contests on Saturday.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

