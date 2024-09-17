Michael Dunlop criticises race organisers blaming budget for problems

The road racing star had pulled out of the Armoy Road Races earlier in 2024.

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop has levelled criticism at event organisers in motorcycle road racing, particularly in reference to complaints about budget.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at a recent event in Stormont to honour his road racing achievements, Dunlop said that, while funding is an issue in motorcycle road racing, there are other problems, too.

“Funding is an issue, without a doubt, but sometimes people within the event have to look at themselves as well,” Dunlop said.

“We’ve all cried about funding, but motorcycling is down to us at the end of the day. If I get beaten, it’s because I didn’t ride hard enough. If the event’s not running properly, it’s because you didn’t work hard enough.

“Yes, we need funds, there is no doubt about that, but sometimes you have to look at yourself and ask if you are running the event as it should be. I personally don’t think some of them are.

“People are not looking at it from a business sense — they’re looking at it personally. You can’t help that, if they are not willing to look outside the box.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t be able to get people in to watch it, if you do it properly.”

Dunlop, who became the most victorious rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT earlier this year when he became a 29-time TT winner, pulled out of the 2024 Armoy Road Races, making the announcement at the Southern 100.

Dunlop had taken a record 10th victory in the Armoy Race of Legends in 2023, after not competing at the event in 2022.

“They’ve (Armoy) supposedly got no budget now,” Dunlop told the Belfast Telegraph when it was announced he would not be racing in Armoy in 2024. “Everybody else has taken it up.”

Dunlop described it as “a bit of a disappointment, we’ve spent a lot of time putting the effort into the club and that’s how they repay me. So, I’ll not be back.”

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
14m ago
Michael Dunlop criticises race organisers blaming budget for problems
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
WSBK
News
43m ago
Yamaha call on ex-WSBK racer to replace Dominique Aegerter at Cremona
Marvin Fritz.
Marvin Fritz.
© Gold & Goose
MOTO-X
News
49m ago
Ducati makes major signing ahead of MXGP debut season
Ducati factory, Borgo Panigale.
Ducati factory, Borgo Panigale.
WSBK
News
2h ago
Honda finds setup progress at Aragon WorldSBK test
Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull vow to “attack” McLaren and “throw everything” at F1 title
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

More News

F1
News
3h ago
‘Not even feisty’ Max Verstappen questioned: “Something has changed”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
How to watch F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Live stream and TV info here
F1`
F1`
F1
News
4h ago
Toto Wolff explains why Mercedes ‘passed’ on F1 design great Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
F1
News
5h ago
Oliver Bearman reflects on Lewis Hamilton battle after making F1 history
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
RR
News
17h ago
Veteran of Armoy Road Races has died after a racing accident
Dave Suddes
Dave Suddes