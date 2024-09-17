Michael Dunlop criticises race organisers blaming budget for problems

Michael Dunlop has levelled criticism at event organisers in motorcycle road racing, particularly in reference to complaints about budget.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at a recent event in Stormont to honour his road racing achievements, Dunlop said that, while funding is an issue in motorcycle road racing, there are other problems, too.

“Funding is an issue, without a doubt, but sometimes people within the event have to look at themselves as well,” Dunlop said.

“We’ve all cried about funding, but motorcycling is down to us at the end of the day. If I get beaten, it’s because I didn’t ride hard enough. If the event’s not running properly, it’s because you didn’t work hard enough.

“Yes, we need funds, there is no doubt about that, but sometimes you have to look at yourself and ask if you are running the event as it should be. I personally don’t think some of them are.

“People are not looking at it from a business sense — they’re looking at it personally. You can’t help that, if they are not willing to look outside the box.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t be able to get people in to watch it, if you do it properly.”

Dunlop, who became the most victorious rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT earlier this year when he became a 29-time TT winner, pulled out of the 2024 Armoy Road Races, making the announcement at the Southern 100.

Dunlop had taken a record 10th victory in the Armoy Race of Legends in 2023, after not competing at the event in 2022.

“They’ve (Armoy) supposedly got no budget now,” Dunlop told the Belfast Telegraph when it was announced he would not be racing in Armoy in 2024. “Everybody else has taken it up.”

Dunlop described it as “a bit of a disappointment, we’ve spent a lot of time putting the effort into the club and that’s how they repay me. So, I’ll not be back.”