Veteran of Armoy Road Races has died after a racing accident

Dave Suddes, a veteran of Armoy Road Races, has died after an accident.

“It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of my friend Dave Suddes following an incident at East Fortune at the weekend,” Bill Kennedy, the former Clerk of the Course at Armoy, posted to social media.

“Dave has raced at Armoy for a number of years now and sponsored the 300ss race for the past 3 years.

“Dave was a very generous and kind man helping many riders and teams over the years, he owned BDS Motorcycles and lived for his racing.

“He will certainly be missed in the paddock by his many friends.

“My sincere condolences to his wife Amanda, his children Stephanie, Jonathan and Chris, his staff at BDS Motorcycles and all his friends Dave you will be sadly missed.”

Oliver’s Mount, the road racing circuit in Scarborough, also confirmed: “With heavy heart we announce the passing of Dave Suddes.

“Condolences to his wife Amanda, children Stephanie, Jonathan & Chris, staff at BDS Motorcycles and all his friends.

“Dave did so much to help so many from his BDS Motorcycles shop and will be sadly missed from our paddock.”