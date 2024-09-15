Luca Salvadori has died, aged 32, in a road racing accident

Tragic death of well-known Italian rider has been confirmed

Luca Salvadori has tragically died after a road racing accident.

Salvadori, who was 32, succumbed to injuries that he sustained on Saturday.

He was competing in the International Road Racing Championship in Germany.

"With infinite sorrow we announce the loss of our Luca Salvadori," Broncos Racing confirmed.

"Following an accident on the Frohburg road circuit, the multiple injuries he suffered did not allow him to hang on and he left us.

"We express our deepest sympathy and unite around the family members."

Salvadori was focused on road racing after a stint in MotoE. He also raced in the Italian Superbike Championship.

He had also become extremely well-known for his social media presence.

The Italian rider had built 415k followers on Instagram and 583k subscribers on YouTube.

The thoughts of everyone at Crash Media Group are with his friends and family.

