Michael Dunlop out for Lightweight Classic TT revenge in 2025

Michael Dunlop will return to the Isle of Man in August with the hopes of making up for years of disappointment in the Lightweight class at the 2025 Classic TT.

The Northern Irishman created more history at the Isle of Man TT this year, having taken the all-time wins record to 33 with four victories at the event.

He added to his North West 200 wins earlier in the year, while a second visit to the Isle of Man for the Southern 100 earlier this month yielded further victories.

Already announced as competing at this year’s Classic TT, Dunlop will go from his traditional No.6 spot aboard his own MD Racing Honda RS250.

He will be looking to put last year’s Lightweight class disappointment on the Honda at the Manx Grand Prix behind him, after bike issues dropped him to 15th, carrying on a series of bad luck for the 36-year-old in the category.

Adam McLean will go from No.1 on a Laylaw Racing Yamaha TZ250, with all of the top five starters opting for the same machine.

Joe Yeardsley will go from second ahead of Mike Browne, last year's classs winner at the Manx Grand Prix Ian Lougher and Stuart Hall, with Dunlop the first non-Yamaha at six.

Another two Yamahas follow for Gareth Arnold and Rhys Hardisty, before Dan Sayle puts a second Honda on the course at No.9 followed by the Yamaha of Chris Moore.

Nathan Harrison will go from 11th on the first of the 400cc machines, with the Manxman piloting a Kawasaki ZXR400 in the category.

Craig Neve will make his mountain course return at the Classic TT having missed the Isle of Man TT due to injury, and he will do so from 12th on the grid on a ZXR400 as well.

Michael Sweeney follows at 13 on a Yamaha TZ250, with Alan Oversby going from 14 on a ZXR400.

Czech racer Michal Dokoupil adds another TZ250 to the grid as he goes at No.15, while Sam West will follow 10 seconds later on a Bimota YB7.

Completing the top 20 for the Lightweight Classic TT is Paul Cassidy at 17 on a Yamaha FZR400, Darryl Tweed on a ZXR400 and Jonathan Perry on a Honda CBR400.

The final seed in the top 20 has yet to be finalised.