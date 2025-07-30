Ex-champ: “If I was a WorldSBK boss, I’d be talking to Jake Dixon”

Sylvain Guintoli insists that World Superbikes teams should be interested in signing Jake Dixon.

Moto2 rider Dixon has been heavily linked with joining Honda in the World Superbike Championship in 2026.

That move has been green-lighted by 2014 WorldSBK champion Guintoli.

“We don’t know yet. But if I was a WorldSBK team manager, I’d definitely be talking to Jake,” Guintoli told TNT Sports.

“You’d be talking to Moto2 riders who are starting to get to the age limit where it gets difficult to make the switch to MotoGP.

“I’m not saying it won’t happen for Jake. But he’s getting to the age where he’s been in Moto2 for a while.

“So maybe a switch could be on the cards.

“We know there are some good factory rides available in WorldSBK.

“100% there will be discussions going on. What Jake wants to do? That will be up to him…”

Dixon did not deny that he could move to WorldSBK when TNT Sports asked him at Brno.

“Right now I am fully focused on what I have to do,” he replied.

“Who knows what the future brings.”

Reports in Italy suggest that Dixon to Honda is a done deal which is only awaiting the official announcement.

The 29-year-old British rider has competed in Moto2 for seven years but a promotion to MotoGP has never happened.

This year, Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez are far likelier to be picked up a MotoGP team for 2026.

So a switch into a different paddock will give him a fresh chance to fight for a major title.

WorldSBK could be much-changed next season with BMW seeking a Toprak Razgatlioglu replacement, and Ducati needing an Alvaro Bautista replacement.

Jonathan Rea’s future at Yamaha is also far from guaranteed, while Danilo Petrucci is on the market for a new ride too.