Dorna boss on potential MotoGP/F1 joint event: ‘Everything is worth a try once’

Could MotoGP and F1 host a race at the same track?

Dorna boss Carlos Ezpeleta says “everything is worth a try once” in response to a potential MotoGP/Formula 1 crossover event, but admits “we have to pay attention to what our fans want”.

The idea of F1 and MotoGP racing on the same weekend at a circuit is one that has been touted for a number of years.

With F1 owner Liberty Media acquiring MotoGP last year - with the sale approved by the EU earlier in July - there has been increased chatter about this idea possibly coming to pass in the future.

In an interview with Speedweek, Carlos Ezpeleta doesn’t shoot down the idea, but stresses that it is a logistically challenging concept.

“Everything is worth trying once,” he began.

“Especially when it comes to bringing MotoGP to a new target audience.

“Formula is sold out in many venues and MotoGP is also doing very well, with numerous sold-out events.

“At the same time we can’t double the capacity on site, for example, if we bring both racing series to one track.

“I think we have a lot to expect from Liberty. There’s no doubt about that - however it’s done.

“We have a significantly different demographic among MotoGP and Formula 1 fans.

“In the less developed markets - that is, the potential markets - there’s quite a discrepancy.

“We also have to pay very close attention to what our fans wants and would like to see. I think there’s still growth potential everywhere - it’s certainly something we’ll filter out.”

He added: “We’ve already evaluated a few things in the past. There are some limitations, like the air fences.

“That’s about setting them up and dismantling them between sessions. That could make the whole process quite complicated.

“But we’re still willing to consider it. It’s important, though, that both racing series remain authentic as they are.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

