Lewis Hamilton reveals what he told Kimi Antonelli on Mercedes visit

Lewis Hamilton told Kimi Antonelli he can “always lean” on him during a supportive chat at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli revealed seven-time world champion Hamilton had paid him a visit in Mercedes’ hospitality to support the 18-year-old Italian during a nightmare weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Mercedes rookie’s brutal run of poor form continued in Belgium, where he was eliminated in the first part of qualifying for both the sprint race and grand prix, before going on to finish 17th and 16th in the two events.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton opened up on the support and advice he had offered to the youngster who replaced him at Mercedes following his bombshell switch to Ferrari.

“I mean I always let him know that I'm there," Hamilton told Crash.net and other media in Hungary on Thursday.

"I think it's always important to let people know they're not alone, so I let them know that. I try not to encroach, like get in the way or anything like that, but just let them know that you can always lean on me if you have any needs.



"He's already got an amazing group of people around him, and he's 18. I mean, I wasn't ready at 18. He clearly is, because he's done a great job this year, particularly the first half of the year, the way he's jumped in, and I've been behind him several times, but he's clearly got the ability, and it's just about experience.



"It's very difficult when you want to succeed, and with all the pressure and everything, it's sometimes difficult to handle, but I think he's been doing really, really well, and he's a really great lad.”

Antonelli reverting to old suspension

Antonelli let slip that Mercedes are reverting him to an old suspension in a bid to try and arrest his recent performance decline which has seen him score just once in the past seven rounds.

He explained that a suspension change at his home race at Imola, where his downward spiral began, had a negative impact on his confidence.

Antonelli hopes the change will positively influence his weekend in Hungary.

“That hopefully will bring the feeling back,” Antonelli said. ”Since we moved to that suspension, apart from Canada, I've been struggling to drive the car and get the confidence.

“Also, I didn't adapt the best because I was always trying to keep my style and to drive the car the way I wanted, but it didn't really work out.

“George, on the other hand, has been adapting better. Also, he has a different driving style, but he's been able to adapt a bit better.

“And I think that's what's been hurting me in this European season. So hopefully by going with the old suspension it will bring back a bit the feeling I had prior to the start of the European season.”