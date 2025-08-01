Aston Martin explain Fernando Alonso's Hungarian GP practice absence

Fernando Alonso will miss the first practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso will sit out of the opening practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix due to a muscle injury in his back. 

The two-time F1 world champion has been nursing a problem with his back since last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Aston Martin say. 

Alonso has subsequently decided to skip FP1 at the Hungaroring while he continues treatment for the issue on Friday morning. 

Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace Alonso and drive alongside Lance Stroll in the first hour-long practice session. 

The team say a decision will be made on Alonso's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in "due course". 

"In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back," an Aston Martin team statement saud. 

"As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.

"Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll." 

Aston Martin 'confident' about Alonso return 

Aston Martin are "quite confident" that Alonso will be able to take part in the remainder of the Hungary weekend. 

“Fernando developed this muscular problem after Spa,” Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack told media including Crash.net.

“With the intensity of our calendar, there is never enough recovery time, even for sleep, because you have to travel.

“That is one of the issues. We elected to just increase the recovery time and drop out of FP1 which is normally the least important session.”

Asked if a few hours will make the difference in Alonso’s recovery bid, Krack replied: “I don't think it's the hours, it's more the lower amount of laps.

“We have obviously made some modifications to his seating position. We have checked some stuff, how to make it more comfortable for him. We are quite confident he will be fine.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

