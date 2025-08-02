Six new rules that we think would make MotoGP better

Rules in every motorsport series change continually as technology evolves.

Major rule-changes have impacted MotoGP recently, keeping the riders and their teams on their toes constantly.

From the introduction of sprint weekends and the points at stake, to the updated concessions to encourage an even playing field, to the tyre pressure penalties which has ruined some riders’ races, the rules are always being tweaked.

But there is constantly room for improvement and MotoGP fans will be divided by which rules they want to see change.

Crash.net experts explained which rule they would change to make MotoGP better…

Vary the sprint and grand prix grid positions?

Peter McLaren: I’d simplify the tyre pressure rules: one race lap above a specified minimum pressure should be enough. That could be confirmed on the TV screens in real time for each rider. Easy to follow and fan-friendly.

The current rules requiring 30% (Sprint) or 60% (Grand Prix) of laps above the minimum pressure are baffling for new fans.

“What exactly happens to the tyres if a rider only completes 29% or 59%?” they might ask. It’s too vague and complicated for a rule that affects race outcomes.

I’d also split the Sprint and Grand Prix grids. Use Friday practice to set the Sprint grid and Saturday morning for the GP grid. A single bad qualifying should not ruin a rider’s weekend by locking them into two poor grid positions. Plus, varied starting positions would make the opening laps less predictable and more exciting.

Finally, Sunday morning warm-up should be significantly longer, to enhance the fan experience. ‘D’ concession teams or those who didn’t make it into Q2 could even get double the track time for example. I don’t think a 45-minute race plus 10-minute warm-up is enough Sunday MotoGP track time for paying fans, compared to, for example, a near two-hour F1 Grand Prix.

Just another thing to go wrong...

MotoGP

Lewis Duncan: MotoGP’s current ruleset as far as bikes go has to be among some of its worst ever. The outrageous development of aerodynamics has badly impacted the quality of racing we are seeing lately.

For 2027, aero will be stripped away, while ride height devices will be banned. But the latter is a rule change MotoGP should implement with immediate effect.

Aero will continue to be an issue, but removing something that riders - chiefly Marc Marquez - have said in the past has made MotoGP bikes too automatic to ride may actually benefit the on-track show.

Ride height devices help keep bikes planted coming out of corners. Eliminating them would bring some control back to riders and perhaps close things up a little.

There is also a safety aspect, with front ride height devices at the start responsible from numerous crashes in recent years. That alone should have brought about a total immediate ban on ride height devices.

They are also just another thing to go wrong, to the detriment of the show. Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha were on for a well-deserved victory at the British Grand Prix before his rear ride height device broke.

Unserious? Or a genuine safety concern?

Derry Munikartono: It might sound a bit unserious at first, but riders should be prohibited from throwing their visor tear-offs on the starting grid. What’s become a routine habit has shown clear potential to interfere with other riders' races—or even their own.

Just look at recent examples: at the 2024 Australian GP, Marc Márquez suffered a disastrous launch after his own discarded tear-off ended up under his rear tire. Fast forward to the 2025 Czech GP in Brno, and it was Álex Márquez who got tangled—ironically, with another one of Marc’s tear-offs—struggling off the line after trying to avoid it.

It might seem like a small detail, but in MotoGP, where start are everything and grip is at a premium, even a thin layer of plastic can disrupt traction or rider focus. In a way, it’s like playing Mario Kart—except instead of cartoon bombs, you're tossing slippery, unpredictable obstacles onto a live racetrack with 300-horsepower missiles surrounding you. The stakes are real, and it’s not just about sporting fairness—it’s a safety hazard.

A simple rule could fix it: ban visor tear-off disposal after the formation lap, or enforce designated disposal zones. It’s a small step that could prevent some very unnecessary drama at lights out.

Tyre pressure dominates the discussion

Jordan Moreland: Common sense with tyre pressure rules. It needs reevaluated. Please, if anyone from Dorna/FIM/IRTA is reading this, do the right thing for the fans. Fix it ASAP!

Alex Whitworth: Given the prominence of front tyre discourse at present it seems like an obvious thing but implementing an allocation of tyre testing days through the season would perhaps be a way to avoid the kind of uneven development between front tyre and motorcycle that we are currently suffering the consequences of in MotoGP.

Obviously, good luck getting people who have to actually work on those tests to be stoked about having more days at the track, but it feels like a solution of sorts.