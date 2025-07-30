This is how to watch the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours on Sunday 3 August, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Suzuka 8 Hours start time below.

The iconic event in Japan is one of the toughest in motorcycle racing.

The FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) event has a very different format, including a complex qualifying, compared to MotoGP which we have explained here.

The Suzuka 8 Hours is a particular source of pride for Japanese manufacturers.

Honda, in the past, have called up Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner. This year, the MotoGP riders taking part are Johann Zarco (Honda) and Jack Miller (Yamaha).

Kawasaki, Ducati, BMW and Suzuki are also in the mix.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 SUZUKA 8 HOURS FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Suzuka 8 Hours because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

