How to watch 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours, including timings and schedule

Suzuka 8 Hours
Suzuka 8 Hours
© Honda Racing

This is how to watch the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours on Sunday 3 August, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Suzuka 8 Hours start time below.

The iconic event in Japan is one of the toughest in motorcycle racing.

The FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) event has a very different format, including a complex qualifying, compared to MotoGP which we have explained here.

The Suzuka 8 Hours is a particular source of pride for Japanese manufacturers.

Honda, in the past, have called up Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner. This year, the MotoGP riders taking part are Johann Zarco (Honda) and Jack Miller (Yamaha).

Kawasaki, Ducati, BMW and Suzuki are also in the mix.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 SUZUKA 8 HOURS FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Suzuka 8 Hours because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 SUZUKA 8 HOURS IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing the Suzuka 8 Hours live in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Suzuka 8 Hours.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the Suzuka 8 Hours on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

SUZUKA 8 HOURS START TIME (UK TIME)

Sunday 3 August
3.30am - Suzuka 8 Hours begins
11.30am - Suzuka 8 Hours ends

In this article

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Ex-champ: “If I was a WorldSBK boss, I’d be talking to Jake Dixon”
1h ago
Jake Dixon
MotoGP News
Jack Miller told by Yamaha Suzuka 8 Hours boss: "It won't work unless..."
2h ago
Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Jack Miller, No.21 Yamaha, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo took a lesson from Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari back to Yamaha
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
Mercedes make F1 form slide admission amid crunch meeting
3h ago
Mercedes' W16 F1 car
MotoGP News
F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s Superbike sells well above auction estimate
3h ago
Michael Schumacher, Honda CBR1000RR

More News

MotoGP News
How to watch 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
Suzuka 8 Hours
WSBK News
Eugene Laverty EXCLUSIVE interview: The Yamaha star "I underestimated..."
4h ago
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Intriguing detail of George Russell’s expected new Mercedes F1 deal emerge
4h ago
George Russell
RR News
Michael Dunlop out for Lightweight Classic TT revenge in 2025
4h ago
Michael Dunlop, 2024 Lightweight Manx Grand Prix
WSBK News
Honda’s latest injured rider provides post-surgery update
4h ago
Iker Lecuona