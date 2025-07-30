Jack Miller told by Yamaha Suzuka 8 Hours boss: "It won't work unless..."

Yamaha team manager Wataru Yoshikawa has explained what makes a successful endurance racing team as MotoGP star Jack Miller gears up for his return to the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Four-time MotoGP race winner Jack Miller joins Yamaha’s all-star factory line-up for this weekend’s Suzuka 8 Hours, partnering either Andrea Locatelli and Katsuyuki Nakasuga for the Japanese marque’s bid to end Honda’s recent dominance.

Miller last raced at the Suzuka endurance classic in 2017 with Honda, finishing fourth on his debut.

A completely different challenge to what he is used to in MotoGP, where he currently races for Pramac Yamaha, team manager Wataru Yoshikawa has spoken of the importance of defined roles in a successful Suzuka outfit.

“None of us are endurance riders, and we're all top riders in our respective categories, so it's difficult in nature,” he said.

“It won't work unless everyone is willing to do their best with respect.

“So the team needs to present a routine and your role, and everyone needs to follow that.”

He added: “In reality, everyone wants to be number one and have the team revolve around them, at their level.

“That's why they divide up roles, but each rider tries to show off.

“They all have the idea that they can achieve this time even on used tyres, so as riders, they'll show that they're number one at every opportunity.

“That's the essence of top riders, and it's only natural, since they're all top riders competing on the world stage.

“But if they push that too hard, the team won't work in endurance.”

At the end of the test day on Wednesday, Honda HRC - with Johann Zarco, Xavi Veirge and Takumi Takahashi - led the way with a best time of 2m05.645s.

The No.21 Yamaha Racing Team entry of Miller, Locatelli and Nakasuga was second on a 2m05.981s, with the No.7 YART Yamaha bike completing the top three.

