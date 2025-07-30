Runaway MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says “experience of 2014” is helping to keep his mind focused as edges closer to the 2025 title.

The 32-year-old has been in dominant form in the first half of the season, scoring eight grands prix wins, 11 sprint victories and eight 37-point weekends to lead the standings by 120 points after 12 rounds.

With 10 rounds remaining, it has put Marc Marquez well on course to wrap up the 2025 title well before the end of the campaign.

But he insists this is not his goal, citing 2014 when he wanted to win the championship “as soon as possible” after 11 wins in 12 rounds before suffering back-to-back crashes.

“There’s a lot of races to go, with sprint races, with main races,” he said at the Czech Grand Prix.

“I have the experience of 2014, where I tried to keep winning and tried to close the championship as soon as possible.

“And then I crashed in Misano and in Aragon.

“So, just I need to take care about all these things. It’s true that we have a big advantage, but we will have many races back-to-back in a row.

“So, keep focused and no stress. I had enough pressure in the first part of this season to manage.

“Now we have an advantage, this gives me less pressure but we need to manage all the situations.

“Of course, I will try to take the 37 points every weekend but I think it’s not possible.”

Marquez has won five grands prix in a row - the first Ducati rider ever to have done so - ahead of the summer break, with current form having some tipping him to repeat his 10-in-a-row triumph from 2014.

With eight Sunday wins, he is also able to better his record of 13 victories in a single season, again from 2014.

But Marquez says these records are “not the most important thing” and believes his current run of five successive wins is worth more because they have included sprints.

“Records, of course, are there, but it’s not the most important thing because when somebody speaks again about records it’s because some rider is close to beating the record,” he added.

“The main target is to try to fight… we are fighting. Try to won.

“Now the second part of the season is try to win the championship, this will be the main target.

“Five victories in a row, it’s true that we did it in the past, but now it’s - in my personal opinion - even harder because we have sprints plus main race.

“So, I take the 37 points in the last five races. So, this is even more difficult than keeping winning on Sundays.”