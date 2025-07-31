Yamaha’s “complex” MotoGP development plan “needed” to get back to the top

Yamaha is undertaking a major engine development project

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha team boss Paolo Pavesio says the brand’s “complex” engine development path, which includes the new V4, is “needed if we want to be back where we want to be”.

The Japanese marque went from winning the title with Fabio Quartararo in 2021 and fighting for it again in 2022 to dramatically dropping off the pace in the ensuing years.

The 2025 season has seen some signs of progress, with Quartararo on pole four times and taking two podiums across grands prix and sprint.

As it looks to continue this upwards trend, Yamaha is developing a V4 engine for the first time alongside its current inline-four cylinder motor.

While it is hoped that the V4 will be race ready for 2026, Pavesio admits Yamaha is “still not sure” this will be the case.

At the same time, it is also working on the 850cc engine formula change for 2027.

Pavesio has branded Yamaha’s current development plan as “complex”, but concedes that this is a necessary evil if it has any hope of getting back to the front again.

“It’s pretty clear that being the only one with a certain kind of configuration, we had to take a bold decision - which we took,” he said during the German Grand Prix weekend.

“And we had to move into this new engine configuration, for sure for 2027, and knowing that for us it’s somehow a bit of unknown work.

“The bikes are changing, the balance of the bike is changing. So, you need to learn things.

“So, this is why we have anticipated the effort and maybe build one bike for one year because we are still not sure that we’ll race in ’26 with the new V4-based machine even if this is clearly the target.

“We need to start to collect new information and learn a new configuration looking to ’27, but potentially for ’26.

“This is why we are doing what we are doing. It’s an incredibly challenging but also exciting moment.

“We’ve tried to do as much as we can on the current bike to make it more competitive, and we have already seen a clear performance increase.

“We are developing a bike for ’26 and we are also in parallel working on the bike for ’27.

“It’s complex, it’s exciting, but it’s also needed if we want to be back where we want to be.”

Yamaha has been testing the V4 privately already this year, but current feedback is that it is not yet fast enough to match the current inline-four.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Carlos Sainz: Ferrari ‘cancelling the noise’ with Frederic Vasseur’s new F1 deal
41m ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
Yamaha’s “complex” MotoGP development plan “needed” to get back to the top
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Suzuka 8 Hours Yamaha R1 felt “completely foreign” before final test
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours pre-event test, pit stop. Credit: Yamaha.
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli's F1 form ‘pretty average at best’ amid criticism of early promotion
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton will break this Ferrari record if he doesn’t end podium drought soon
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains how “instinct” has driven his MotoGP career
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull shake-up the ‘deciding factor’ for Max Verstappen
3h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Xavi Vierge out of Suzuka 8 Hours for “procedural reasons”
3h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours test, pit box. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
MotoGP News
Motorsport world unites after Sylvain Guintoli announces devastating personal news
3h ago
Sylvain Guintoli
WSBK News
2026 WorldSBK provisional calendar revealed with a familiar look
4h ago
Hungarian WorldSBK race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.