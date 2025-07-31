“Very difficult job” spotted for Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP transition

James Toseland says Toprak Razgatlioglu has a “very difficult job” in his switch to MotoGP.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Ahead of his move to MotoGP in 2025, a “difficult job” has been identified for current WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Turkish rider has been in the WorldSBK paddock since the middle of the 2010s when he stepped into the Superstock 600 class, before eventually moving up to the Superbike class in 2018.

He’s ridden for three brands in WorldSBK – Kawasaki, Yamaha, and now BMW – but has limited experience of racing outside the production derivative paddock.

It means there will be things to learn for him next year, including the bike, the Pramac Yamaha team, and some of the tracks – such as the Red Bull Ring, Sachsenring, and SIlverstone – that he has never raced at before.

For TNT Sports WorldSBK commentator and former MotoGP and World Superbike rider James Toseland, learning the circuits that the grand prix riders already have a lot of experience on will be a particular challenge for Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“10 circuits that Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is going to go to, which he’s never been to, that he’s never seen before.

“Those 45-minute practice sessions go like that [quickly].

“To get up to speed with the likes of Marc Marquez, who has been on those tracks for the past 15 years, and the rest of the field including MotoGP champions who have grown up on [those circuits], it is a very difficult job.”

Toseland added, though, that Razgatlioglu is now at the level where he needs to be in MotoGP, saying he has “outgrown” World Superbike.

“He deserves to go to MotoGP. He has outgrown this [WorldSBK] paddock.

“He has developed his skills that he needs to be in the elite class on the elite bikes.

“He needs motorcycles that are capable of going around a track the fastest, faster than production bikes.

“His skills as a rider are above production bikes now. He needs to be tested on the fastest bikes in the world, MotoGP bikes.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

"Very difficult job" spotted for Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP transition
3h ago
