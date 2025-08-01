2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix
- FP2 is at 4pm UK time
- How to watch 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice today: Free live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
The final race before F1's summer break is the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton has an incredible record at the Hungaroring, winning the race on eight previous occasions. The seven-time world champion is looking to secure his first podium for Ferrari.
In terms of the 2025 F1 title battle, there is 16 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Norris on top ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Tsunoda and Antonelli.
McLaren in a league of their own when it comes to race pace.
1m21.5s for Norris
1m21.8s for Piastri
1m22.3s for Leclerc
Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Tsunoda and Antonelli.
Verstappen finds something, possibly a towel, in his cockpit and tosses it away— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2025
Stewards are going to take a look at this after the session #F1#HungarianGPpic.twitter.com/KtmIZWNxR8
Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Tsunoda and Antonelli.
Leclerc moves ahead of Stroll again for third. Leclerc is now 0.399s off.
He improves to third-fastest, moving ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc slots behind the two McLarens again, 0.5s off the pace.
0.2s between the McLaren duo now, as Norris takes top spot.
Piastri topples Stroll at the top of the order to go fastest now. He sets a 1m15.915s.
A 1m16.221s for Stroll puts him top of the order. The times will continue to tumble.
He moves up to third, 0.3s off Norris' medium time.
Leclerc stays third, reducing the gap to Norris to 0.478s.
Norris returns to the top of the timesheets, setting a 1m16.525s.
Piastri takes top spot off Norris. He sets a 1m16.697s, 0.2s ahead of his teammate.
Norris, Antonelli, Leclerc, Russell, Hadjar, Hamilton, Piastri, Tsunoda, Stroll and Hulkenberg.
Norris continues his strong start to weekend to go fastest with a 1m16.916s.
A 1m17.181s for Leclerc to go fastest on the mediums. Hamilton slots into fourth, 0.4s down.
Russell takes the top with a 1m17.442s, less than a tenth ahead of Hadjar. Tsunoda rounds out the top three.
Hulkenberg heads out for the start of FP2 in Budapest.
Norris led a McLaren 1-2 in first practice. Leclerc was their nearest challenger, 0.2s off the pace.
Hadjar showed an impressive turn of pace for Racing Bulls, setting the fourth-fastest time, ahead of Hamilton.
The action kicks off at 4pm UK time - so around 15 minutes.
Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hadjar, Hamilton, Bearman, Antonelli, Russell, Verstappen and Stroll.