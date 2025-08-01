Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix

The final race before F1's summer break is the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has an incredible record at the Hungaroring, winning the race on eight previous occasions. The seven-time world champion is looking to secure his first podium for Ferrari.

In terms of the 2025 F1 title battle, there is 16 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. 

01 Aug 2025
17:04
FP2 results

Norris on top again in FP2 - Click here for the full results

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
17:00
Chequered flag

Norris on top ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Tsunoda and Antonelli.

16:55
Race pace

McLaren in a league of their own when it comes to race pace.

1m21.5s for Norris

1m21.8s for Piastri

1m22.3s for Leclerc

16:50
Current top 10

Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Tsunoda and Antonelli.

16:44
Unusual incident for Verstappen
16:41
Order after soft runs

Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Tsunoda and Antonelli. 

16:39
Leclerc back ahead

Leclerc moves ahead of Stroll again for third. Leclerc is now 0.399s off. 

16:34
Impressive from Stroll

He improves to third-fastest, moving ahead of Leclerc. 

16:33
Leclerc goes third

Leclerc slots behind the two McLarens again, 0.5s off the pace. 

16:31
Norris beats Piastri

0.2s between the McLaren duo now, as Norris takes top spot. 

16:31
Piastri

Piastri topples Stroll at the top of the order to go fastest now. He sets a 1m15.915s. 

16:28
Stroll goes fastest

A 1m16.221s for Stroll puts him top of the order. The times will continue to tumble. 

16:26
Sainz on the softs

He moves up to third, 0.3s off Norris' medium time.

16:20
Leclerc improves

Leclerc stays third, reducing the gap to Norris to 0.478s. 

16:18
Norris back on top

Norris returns to the top of the timesheets, setting a 1m16.525s. 

16:15
Piastri goes clear

Piastri takes top spot off Norris. He sets a 1m16.697s, 0.2s ahead of his teammate.

16:14
Current order after 15 minutes

Norris, Antonelli, Leclerc, Russell, Hadjar, Hamilton, Piastri, Tsunoda, Stroll and Hulkenberg.

16:12
Norris lowers the benchmark

Norris continues his strong start to weekend to go fastest with a 1m16.916s. 

16:08
Leclerc storms to the top

A 1m17.181s for Leclerc to go fastest on the mediums. Hamilton slots into fourth, 0.4s down. 

16:07
Early times on the board

Russell takes the top with a 1m17.442s, less than a tenth ahead of Hadjar. Tsunoda rounds out the top three. 

16:00
FP2 is underway

Hulkenberg heads out for the start of FP2 in Budapest. 

15:48
What happened in FP1?

Norris led a McLaren 1-2 in first practice. Leclerc was their nearest challenger, 0.2s off the pace.

Hadjar showed an impressive turn of pace for Racing Bulls, setting the fourth-fastest time, ahead of Hamilton.

15:44
We're building up to FP2

The action kicks off at 4pm UK time - so around 15 minutes. 

13:40
FP1 results

Norris on top in FP1 - full order and times can be found here

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
13:31
Top 10

Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hadjar, Hamilton, Bearman, Antonelli, Russell, Verstappen and Stroll. 

