2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

FP2 is at 4pm UK time

How to watch 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice today: Free live stream here, full schedule, TV channels

The final race before F1's summer break is the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has an incredible record at the Hungaroring, winning the race on eight previous occasions. The seven-time world champion is looking to secure his first podium for Ferrari.

In terms of the 2025 F1 title battle, there is 16 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.