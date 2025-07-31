Go Eleven Ducati Team Manager Denis Sacchetti says the Italian team’s time with Andrea Iannone has “come to an end”.

Iannone joined the Go Eleven team for the 2024 World Superbike season after a four-year absence from racing due to a drugs ban.

The Italian was victorious in Aragon and on the podium a total of five times in his rookie WorldSBK season.

Staying with Go Eleven for this year was dependent on Iannone receiving additional technical support from Ducati, but the results have declined. There were podiums in Australia, but Iannone has been in the top-six only once since then (Race 1 at Cremona).

As a result of the underperformance so far in 2025, it seems that this season will be the last of the Andrea Iannone-Go Eleven partnership.

“I think after two years together, our time with Andrea has come to an end,” Go Eleven boss Denis Sacchetti told the Italian publication GPOne.

“We're looking at alternatives for 2026.

“We certainly shared a good adventure and we're happy about that."

Sacchetti said that he was expecting to have a season like the one being experienced by Danilo Petrucci and Barni this season – contending for the podium in most races.

"Our potential was to aim for the podium in all the races, like Petrucci,” Sacchetti said.

“Obviously, Bulega and Toprak were on another level, but we could've been right behind.

“The fact is that we didn't take advantage of what we had."

It had been rumoured before the Emilia-Romagna Round at Misano that Stefano Manzi could be a potential replacement for Iannone at Go Eleven should he decide to leave.

But Manzi, who is currently leading the Supersport World Championship with the Ten Kate Yamaha team, has signed this week for the GRT Yamaha squad in 2026.