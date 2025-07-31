The motorsport world has united after former MotoGP racer Sylvain Guintoli announced that his son Luca had tragically passed away following a cancer battle.

The former grand prix and Superbike race, who also acts as a pundit on TNT Sports’ coverage of MotoGP, revealed last year that his young son Luca had been diagnosed with cancer.

Luca underwent treatment, but on Thursday 31 July Sylvain Guintoli announced via his social media channels that his son had tragically passed away.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of our son Luca’s passing after a year battling against cancer,” he wrote.

“Our family is devastated. Luca brought so much joy and love into our lives.

“We will cherish the memories we have of him forever. Rest In Peace Luca.”

In the wake of Guintoli’s devastating news, the motorcycle racing world has offered its support to the Frenchman and his family.

The Marc VDS squad, who competes in Moto2 and World Superbikes, led the tributes to Luca.

“Sending you all our love and support right now,” the team wrote.

“It was a joy to have Luca with us in Silverstone, we all feel so blessed to have had him in the box and witness that enormous smile and beautiful energy he brought with him wherever he went.”

Marc VDS Moto2 racer Jake Dixon wore a special helmet designed by Luca during the British Grand Prix and auctioned it off to raise money for charity.

The Tech3 MotoGP team also offered its support, adding: “Heartbreaking. We are so sorry for your loss and we are sending you all the love and support in this very difficult time.

“Rest in peace little Luca. Much love from the whole Tech3 family.”

Others to leave messages of support included 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir, six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and current World Superbike racer Andrea Iannone.

Condolence messages from fans have also poured in across Guintoli’s social media channels.