Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen’s loyalty and Red Bull’s willingness to show they’re trying to turn their form around was the “deciding factor” in determining his future.

Verstappen is now expected to remain at Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season, ending months of speculation linking him to Mercedes.

Verstappen’s F1 future has continued to be a hot topic over the past year.

Mercedes opened talks with the Verstappen camp over the four-time world champion, possibly filling the void left by Lewis Hamilton.

Discussions continued into this year, as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are out of contract, but it seems that there will be no changes to Mercedes’ line-up for 2026.

Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse Podcast, Schumacher explained why Verstappen will ultimately stay at Red Bull for another season.

“I think that the decision was made difficult, or rather it could have been difficult, because on the one hand, his heart is in Red Bull, with all the successes, all the years together and his gratitude towards Red Bull,” Schumacher said.

“But on the other hand, you are afraid of what will happen next, and I think that was the deciding factor in changing direction again, as they were trying to turn everything upside down and review it.

“And I think that impressed Max, and so I think it’s over now.

“I mean, it’s quite good for both sides. For Toto, he can keep the pressure on and maybe save some money.

“And for the other side, it’s just the case that he can keep the pressure up and maybe negotiate an additional payment for technical changes.”

Mekies impact praised

Red Bull changed their team principal ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

It brought an end to Christian Horner’s 20-year tenure as team boss.

He’s been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who’s had roles at Ferrari and the FIA over the years.

Schumacher was immediately impressed by Mekies’ approach.

“I think Mekies did a great job this weekend,” Schumacher added.

“A completely different approach, and I really had that impression, and that’s why I believe that Max Verstappen will stay.

“Within the last few days, there has been a real jolt through the team, and Mekies is someone who lifts his drivers.

“Even Tsunoda was happy that he was here now. I also thought you could see that Tsunoda was doing a bit better over the weekend.

“So, that can make a difference, and accordingly, yes, that is a good start.

“Now, of course, we have to wait and see. But, I think it’s a bit like in football, where sometimes the coach doesn’t have the team behind him and vice versa and then a breath of fresh air comes along.

“We’ll just have to wait and see, but I think Mekies will do a great job.”

