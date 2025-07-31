Fred Vasseur gets new Ferrari contract to end F1 future rumours

Fred Vasseur has signed a "multi-year" contract extension to continue as Ferrari's team principal.

Vasseur's future had been the subject of intense speculation after reports in Italian media claimed Ferrari were considering sacking the Frenchman.

Those reports were rubbished by Ferrari and scolded by Vasseur, who will remain in his position for the "coming F1 seasons".

Ferrari say Vasseur's "ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions.

"Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement.

"The trust placed in him reflects the team's confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve."

Vasseur had been backed by both Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc when his future appeared uncertain.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton declared Vasseur "the person to take us to the top" and "the main reason I'm in this team".

Vasseur said of his new deal: "I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.

"Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination.

"We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together."

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved.

"It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership — a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility. We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for."