Fred Vasseur gets new Ferrari contract to end F1 future rumours

Ferrari have handed team principal Fred Vasseur a contract extension.

Fred Vasseur will continue as Ferrari boss
Fred Vasseur will continue as Ferrari boss

Fred Vasseur has signed a "multi-year" contract extension to continue as Ferrari's team principal.

Vasseur's future had been the subject of intense speculation after reports in Italian media claimed Ferrari were considering sacking the Frenchman.

Those reports were rubbished by Ferrari and scolded by Vasseur, who will remain in his position for the "coming F1 seasons".

Ferrari say Vasseur's "ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions.

"Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement. 

"The trust placed in him reflects the team's confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve."

Vasseur had been backed by both Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc when his future appeared uncertain. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton declared Vasseur "the person to take us to the top" and "the main reason I'm in this team". 

Vasseur said of his new deal: "I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver. 

"Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. 

"We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together." 

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved. 

"It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership — a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility. We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for." 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Heart and head disagree, experts pick future MotoGP rider who deserves a chance
45m ago
Aron Canet
F1 News
Fred Vasseur gets new Ferrari contract to end F1 future rumours
1h ago
Fred Vasseur will continue as Ferrari boss
MotoGP News
The decade-old MotoGP lesson keeping Marc Marquez focused in 2025 title race
15h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2014 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd wins Suzuka 8 Hours debut after test
16h ago
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT
NASCAR News
Update on condition of NASCAR’s Stewart Friesen after terrifying fiery crash
16h ago
NASCAR

More News

MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
16h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told to use ‘lobbying’ at Ferrari which thwarted Nico Rosberg
17h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez v Valentino Rossi: From friends to enemies - what went wrong?
18h ago
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
Nico Rosberg reacts to F1 fans loving awkward Jos Verstappen interaction
18h ago
Nico Rosberg
MotoGP News
KTM “didn’t give up on” struggling MotoGP duo, "it's up to us"
18h ago
Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, 2025 Italian MotoGP