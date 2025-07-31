The 2026 WorldSBK calendar has been published, in a provisional form, with no new tracks added to the schedule.

The season will start, as tradition, in Australia at the Phillip Island circuit off the coast of Melbourne but at the slightly earlier date than usual of 20–22 February.

As has been the case in the past two seasons, Phillip Island will be the only non-European venue on the calendar in 2026.

The European part of the season is set to begin on 27–29 March at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, before the Dutch Round at Assen three weeks later on 17–19 April.

Balaton Park comes earlier on the calendar next year on 1–3 May for its second appearance on the World Superbike calendar, having just hosted its first round last weekend.

The Czech Round at Most will come a couple of weeks later on 15–17 May, before Aragon on 29–31 May – again, a newer date for Aragon, like Balaton, as MotorLand has been in September on the 2024 and 2025 schedules.

12–14 June will see the series head to Misano, before Donington on 10–12 July concludes the first part of the season before the summer break.

After almost two months off, WorldSBK will return after the summer in Magny-Cours on 4–6 September to begin a quick-fire run to the finish.

Three weeks later it will visit Cremona Circuit on 25–27 September, then Estoril on 9–11 October. Finally, Jerez will host the last round of the season on 16–18 October.

The full 2026 provisional WorldSBK schedule is below.