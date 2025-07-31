2026 WorldSBK provisional calendar revealed with a familiar look

The 2026 WorldSBK provisional calendar has been announced with a familiar roster of tracks.

Hungarian WorldSBK race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Hungarian WorldSBK race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The 2026 WorldSBK calendar has been published, in a provisional form, with no new tracks added to the schedule.

The season will start, as tradition, in Australia at the Phillip Island circuit off the coast of Melbourne but at the slightly earlier date than usual of 20–22 February.

As has been the case in the past two seasons, Phillip Island will be the only non-European venue on the calendar in 2026.

The European part of the season is set to begin on 27–29 March at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, before the Dutch Round at Assen three weeks later on 17–19 April.

Balaton Park comes earlier on the calendar next year on 1–3 May for its second appearance on the World Superbike calendar, having just hosted its first round last weekend.

The Czech Round at Most will come a couple of weeks later on 15–17 May, before Aragon on 29–31 May – again, a newer date for Aragon, like Balaton, as MotorLand has been in September on the 2024 and 2025 schedules.

12–14 June will see the series head to Misano, before Donington on 10–12 July concludes the first part of the season before the summer break.

After almost two months off, WorldSBK will return after the summer in Magny-Cours on 4–6 September to begin a quick-fire run to the finish.

Three weeks later it will visit Cremona Circuit on 25–27 September, then Estoril on 9–11 October. Finally, Jerez will host the last round of the season on 16–18 October.

The full 2026 provisional WorldSBK schedule is below.

Round no.Date

Circuit

120-22 FebPhillip Island
227-29 MarchAutodromo Internacional do Algarve
317-19 AprilTT Circuit Assen
41-3 MayBalaton Park
515-17 MayAutodrom Most
629-31 MayMotorLand Aragon
712-14 JuneMisano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
810-12 JulyDonington Park
94-6 SeptemberCircuit Nevers Magny-Cours
1025-27 SeptemberCremona Circuit
119-11 OctoberCircuito Estoril
1216-18 OctoberCircuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Yamaha’s “complex” MotoGP development plan “needed” to get back to the top
3m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Suzuka 8 Hours Yamaha R1 felt “completely foreign” before final test
24m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours pre-event test, pit stop. Credit: Yamaha.
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli's F1 form ‘pretty average at best’ amid criticism of early promotion
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton will break this Ferrari record if he doesn’t end podium drought soon
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains how “instinct” has driven his MotoGP career
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull shake-up the ‘deciding factor’ for Max Verstappen
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Xavi Vierge out of Suzuka 8 Hours for “procedural reasons”
2h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours test, pit box. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
MotoGP News
Motorsport world unites after Sylvain Guintoli announces devastating personal news
2h ago
Sylvain Guintoli
WSBK News
2026 WorldSBK provisional calendar revealed with a familiar look
2h ago
Hungarian WorldSBK race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Heart and head disagree, experts pick future MotoGP rider who deserves a chance
3h ago
Aron Canet